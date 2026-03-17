Why is the Pound Sterling Falling? Middle East Tensions & UK Inflation Explained (2026)

The pound sterling's decline against its major currency counterparts amidst Middle East tensions has sparked curiosity and concern among investors. The British currency's underperformance, particularly against the US dollar, has raised questions about the impact of geopolitical risks on currency markets. But here's where it gets controversial: while some argue that the pound's weakness is a natural response to market sentiment, others suggest that the recent events in the Middle East could have a more profound and lasting effect on the currency's value.

The table below provides a comprehensive overview of the British pound's performance against major currencies today. The data reveals that the pound sterling was the weakest against the US dollar, with a 0.6% decline to near 1.3400 during the late Asian trading session on Monday. This trend is further emphasized by the heat map, which illustrates the percentage changes of major currencies against each other, with the British pound at the bottom of the list.

The recent conflict between the US, Iran, and Israel has significantly influenced market sentiment, causing a shift towards a more cautious approach. The US and Israel's missile and drone attacks on Iran, resulting in the death of top leaders, have led to a retaliatory stance from Tehran, including attacks on Israel and US military bases in the Middle East. This volatile situation has contributed to the pound's decline, as investors seek safe-haven assets, with the US dollar benefiting from its safe-haven appeal.

On the domestic front, the Bank of England's Chief Economist, Huw Pill, has warned of potential upside inflation risks in the UK, citing a slower-than-anticipated disinflationary trend. This statement has added to the uncertainty surrounding the currency's future. Additionally, investors are awaiting the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for February, which is expected to be lower than the previous month, further impacting market sentiment.

This week, attention will be on the US employment-linked data, particularly the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for February. The release of this data will provide valuable insights into the US economy's health and its potential impact on the pound sterling's performance. Moreover, the concept of risk sentiment, often referred to as 'risk-on' and 'risk-off' in financial jargon, is crucial to understanding market behavior. During 'risk-on' periods, investors are optimistic and willing to take on more risk, leading to increased demand for commodities and currencies of commodity-exporting nations.

However, the 'risk-off' market scenario is characterized by heightened caution, with investors favoring safer assets. In such periods, bonds, especially major government bonds, and safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen, Swiss franc, and US dollar, tend to appreciate. The Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, New Zealand dollar, and minor FX currencies like the ruble and South African rand are more likely to rise in 'risk-on' markets due to their heavy reliance on commodity exports.

In conclusion, the pound sterling's decline against its peers amidst Middle East tensions has raised concerns and sparked discussions about the currency's future. The impact of geopolitical risks, market sentiment, and economic indicators will play a significant role in shaping the pound's performance in the coming days and weeks.