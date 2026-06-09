Why Indian Engineering Colleges Are Failing Students (2026)

India's engineering colleges, particularly the vast middling tier, are often criticized for functioning more as coaching centers with better furniture rather than institutions that truly educate their students. This issue is highlighted by the Galgotias University incident, where a purchased Chinese robot dog was presented as indigenous innovation at a government-backed event. The underlying dynamic exposed by this incident is not unique to Galgotias; it is a common practice across many engineering colleges in India. The problem is exacerbated by the regulatory system's failure to address the issue. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and other ranking systems have become part of the problem, with institutions gaming the system to inflate their rankings. The regulatory apparatus, such as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), is also criticized for not effectively preventing the issue. The root cause of the problem is the political economy of Indian education, where long-term investment and high initial outlay make it a low priority for politicians. The solution lies in addressing the structural failures identified by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, such as the large affiliating universities resulting in low standards of undergraduate education and the ineffective regulatory system. However, the NEP reforms are being absorbed into the same compliance culture, which may worsen the faculty-student ratio and other issues.