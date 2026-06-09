India's engineering colleges, particularly the vast middling tier, are often criticized for functioning more as coaching centers with better furniture rather than institutions that truly educate their students. This issue is highlighted by the Galgotias University incident, where a purchased Chinese robot dog was presented as indigenous innovation at a government-backed event. The underlying dynamic exposed by this incident is not unique to Galgotias; it is a common practice across many engineering colleges in India. The problem is exacerbated by the regulatory system's failure to address the issue. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and other ranking systems have become part of the problem, with institutions gaming the system to inflate their rankings. The regulatory apparatus, such as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), is also criticized for not effectively preventing the issue. The root cause of the problem is the political economy of Indian education, where long-term investment and high initial outlay make it a low priority for politicians. The solution lies in addressing the structural failures identified by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, such as the large affiliating universities resulting in low standards of undergraduate education and the ineffective regulatory system. However, the NEP reforms are being absorbed into the same compliance culture, which may worsen the faculty-student ratio and other issues.
Why Indian Engineering Colleges Are Failing Students (2026)
References
- https://swarajyamag.com/ideas/why-indias-engineering-colleges-are-coaching-centres-with-better-furniture
Top Articles
The Real Stars of NYC's Fashion Industry: A Celebration of Garment Workers
Desperate for Relevance? Scott Responds to Giants Banner | Injury Update on Dyson Sharp
Jermaine Burton's Rough Start at Bills Rookie Minicamp: Can He Bounce Back?
Latest Posts
Iran War Impact: Global Energy Markets, Oil Prices, and Diversification
Jon Bernthal's Stellar Performance in 'The Bear' Prequel Episode
Recommended Articles
- Michel Platini Sues FIFA: Former UEFA President's Legal Battle Against Gianni Infantino
- Danielle Olivera Defends Relationship: "Not A Homewrecker" Amid Baby Daddy Rumors | In The City
- QJ Motor's SRV 600 V4: The Future of Cruiser Motorcycles?
- Iran's World Cup 2026 Fan Tickets Revoked: FIFA's Controversial Decision
- The Secret to Enhancing Network Security: Orchestrating Work Between Tools
- Social Security Benefits in Pennsylvania: What to Expect and How to Prepare
- Twin Sisters' Journey: From Crocodile Attack to Conservation in Belize
- Chaka Khan and Simple Minds Headline Radio 2 in the Park 2026
- Isar Aerospace Secures $312M for Global Launch Expansion
- Dogs vs. Humans: Who's Better at Detecting Invasive Pests?
- Tulsa Filmmaker's Powerful Documentary: 'Fighting More Than Fire' - A Personal Journey
- Large Farming Operation Destroyed in Fire
- Australian Football Legends: Honoring the Greats in the Hall of Fame
- US Dollar Slump: Impact of Iran Deal Hopes on Currency Markets
- UCI Bans Cyclist Jan-Willem van Schip: Police Escorted Off Road!
- Macquarie Point Stadium Update: AFL Confirms Tasmania's 2028 Entry & 2031 Stadium Debut
- Is the American Dream Still Alive? Exploring the CNBC Survey Results
- The Marcus Portrush: A Victorian Gem with a Modern Twist
- Heartbreaking Story: Influencer's Dog Stolen, Slaughtered, and Served as a Meal
- What's Streaming Tonight? June 9th, 2026: Summer House Reunion, Farmer's Final Choices, and More!
- Family First: Michigan QB Kamden Lopati's Navy Visit Explained
- Confederate Officer Designed PA Landmarks? The Untold Story of William Alfred Freret Jr.
- Humanity Protocol Token Crash: $32M Hack Explained - What Went Wrong?
- Coronation Street: Nick EXPLODES at Ben over Sam's Mental Health Crisis!
- The Dark Side of Encrypted Apps: How Criminals Target Vulnerable Teens
- England's World Cup Strategy: Unveiling the Role of Phil Neville
- Spirulina: Is This Superfood Worth the Hype? | Protein, Benefits, and More
- Hugh Laurie Apologizes for 'Drunk and Upset' Messages: What Really Happened?
- Remembering Gilad Janklowicz: The Iconic Fitness Coach and His Impact
- Myles Garrett Joins the Rams: How the Defense Plans to Utilize His Skills
- Chelsea FC Women's New Stadium Home: Cherry Red Records Stadium Explained!
- Peter Phillips and Harriet's Private Marital Cottage on Gatcombe Park Estate
- Becky Hammon: Breaking Barriers and Making History in the NBA and WNBA
- Why is the Japanese Yen Weak Despite BoJ Rate Hike Bets?
- Unveiling Toronto's Beaver Art Trail: A World Cup Welcome
- NBA Finals Chaos: Knicks Watch Party Turns Violent
- Cycling's Rule-Breaker: Jan-Willem van Schip's Wildest Disqualifications!
- Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GSK, Nuvalent, J.M. Smucker, SailPoint and more
- New England Patriots Minicamp: 5 HUGE Storylines to Watch! (Gonzalez, WR Battle, Edge Rush & More!)
- CNBC's Top Stock Picks: GSK, Nuvalent, and More - Pre-Market Movers
- What's Streaming Tonight? June 9th, 2026: Summer House Reunion, Farmer's Final Choices, and More!
- Rugby Legend Mike Catt's Sudden Departure from Super Rugby Pacific Side
- Transfer Rumors: Man Utd, Chelsea Target Barcelona's Marc Casadó | Saudi Clubs Eye Raphinha
- EUR/GBP Plunges! Will the Euro Hit New Lows Against the Pound?
- Ebola Outbreak in DRC: WHO's Response and Lab Testing
- AI Scams Explode: Bank of England Warns as Deepfake Farage-Bailey Fight Goes Viral!
- All Blacks TJ Perenara joins Barbarians Squad for South Africa and Wales Matches
- Trump's Unsteady Walk at 79: Health Concerns or Just a Bad Day? | MSG Humiliation Explained
- The Dark Side of Encrypted Apps: How Criminals Target Vulnerable Teens
- Japanese Yen Outlook: BoJ's Taper Debate and Policy Normalization
- Liverpool Transfer Rumors: £52m Winger, Double Signing, and More
- 5 NFL Cap Casualties and Where They'll Land in 2026
- How to Bypass Cloudflare Security Blocks
- Barcelona's Concerns Over Lamine Yamal's World Cup Availability
- Pedro Acosta vs Marc Marquez: An Epic Battle at the Hungarian Grand Prix
- NBA Finals Watch Party Chaos: Knicks Fans Clash with Cops in Manhattan
- Dylan Cease's Evolving Pitching Strategy: A Challenge for Phillies
- Vauxhall's New Astra: A Reinvention in the Works
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England's Chances and Handling Pressure
- Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings | WNBA 2026 Season
- Wall St sounds alarm for 2.3m Aussies: Australia's Housing Market Slowdown
- Maverick Vinales' MotoGP Breakthrough: Riding the KTM 'Over the Limit'!
- Emmerdale Spoilers: Kerry's Scam Unravels! | £5,000 Con Exposed
- MLB-MLBPA Negotiations: What's at Stake for Fans?
- MLB Power Rankings: Who is your team’s best — or most exciting — potential All-Star pick?
- Mattress Recycling Revolution: New Plant in Miramichi, NB!
- Baseball Showdown: Paul Skenes vs Shohei Ohtani | Pirates vs Dodgers Preview
- Italian Food Rules: Angela Hartnett's Guide to Authentic Italian Cuisine
- Apple's New Siri AI: Everything You Need to Know from Tim Cook's Final WWDC Keynote
- Arsenal's Summer Transfer Saga: Kenan Yildiz Enquiry & Sandro Tonali Race | Fabrizio Romano Update
- Protecting the Scalloped Hammerhead Shark: A Race Against Time
- DC Road Closures for UFC Fight at White House: What You Need to Know
- Spurs Watch Party in San Antonio: NBA Finals Experience & Creative Fan Gear
- Patriots Minicamp 2024: Christian Gonzalez Contract, WR Room Shakeup & Gabe Jacas Update
- TMC Crisis: Mamata Banerjee's Party Splits, MPs Rebel, Support NDA
- Natalie Portman & French Directors Defend Israeli Filmmaker Nadav Lapid | Boycott Controversy
- Marcus Rashford's Barcelona Move in Jeopardy | Man United Transfer Saga Explained
- AFL's Future: Exploring Innovative Ideas for a Dynamic League
- Kelly Osbourne's Stunning Comeback: Waist-Cinching Dress & Musical Return After Personal Struggles
- Travis Scott's Shocking Stage Takeover: Fans React to Viral Video
- U.K. Investigates Paramount-Warner Bros. $111B Megadeal: What It Means for Hollywood & Beyond
- England's World Cup Shock Role for Phil Neville & Man Utd's Midfield Masterplan Explained!
- FC Barcelona Transfer News: Man Utd & Chelsea Chase Casadó, Saudi's €80M Raphinha Bid
- 6 Shocking Deaths of Royals and Celebs You Won't Believe | From Monkey Bites to Freak Accidents
- Nio Inc. Exports Surge in May: Firefly's Comeback and Global Expansion
- Rugby Legends Remembered: Fergus Slattery & Roger Spurrell's Unforgettable Spirit
- AI Scams Explode: Bank of England Warns as Deepfake Farage-Bailey Fight Goes Viral!
- Mental Health Awareness: NRL Players Share Their Struggles
- Eagles Rookie QB Cole Payton: Taysom Hill or Mitchell Trubisky? NFL Draft Comparison
- Unblocking Websites: A Guide to Navigating Cloudflare's Security Measures
- Why 35% of Global Energy Should Be Electric by 2035: COP31’s Bold Target Explained
- Natalie Portman & French Directors Defend Israeli Filmmaker Nadav Lapid | Boycott Controversy
- Gervonta Davis vs Floyd Schofield Fight: Conflicting Reports Emerge - Full Update
- Marcus Rashford's Barcelona Move in Jeopardy | Man United Transfer Saga Explained
- Paul Skenes vs. Shohei Ohtani: The Battle Continues at PNC Park
- サレンママを
Article information
Author: Arline Emard IV
Last Updated:
Views: 5813
Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)
Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Arline Emard IV
Birthday: 1996-07-10
Address: 8912 Hintz Shore, West Louie, AZ 69363-0747
Phone: +13454700762376
Job: Administration Technician
Hobby: Paintball, Horseback riding, Cycling, Running, Macrame, Playing musical instruments, Soapmaking
Introduction: My name is Arline Emard IV, I am a cheerful, gorgeous, colorful, joyous, excited, super, inquisitive person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.