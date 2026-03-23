Why Igor Tudor got told off on his Tottenham debut and where Dejan Kulusevski was (2026)

A Shocking Start: Igor Tudor's Tottenham Debut and the Search for Answers

A Tale of Two Halves: Glory to Disappointment in North London

Welcome to the world of Tottenham Hotspur, Igor Tudor. Your first game as manager was a baptism of fire, a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League, and it highlighted the immense challenges you face.

The Frustrated Debut

Tudor, known for his successful starts at previous clubs, looked utterly exasperated on the sidelines during his Tottenham debut. He barked instructions, urging his back three to push up and close the gaps, while keeping a close eye on Arsenal's Bukayo Saka. But it was a different story for the new Spurs boss, who had to be reminded by the fourth official to stay in his technical area.

A Tale of Two Managers

While Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's manager, was also passionate on the touchline, Tudor received a warning about the ways of the Premier League. It seemed no one had prepared him for the unique challenges of managing Tottenham.

Unraveling in the Second Half

As the game progressed, Tudor's team began to fall apart. His resigned expression spoke volumes as he realized the magnitude of the task ahead.

Defending and Attacking Woes

The debate rages on: was it more worrying that Spurs' defense gave Arsenal players so much space, or that the team seemed clueless in attack? It's as if they've forgotten how to string together an offensive play.

Training Ground Mystery

What have Tottenham been working on at Hotspur Way for the past seven months? Attacking passages of play seem to be missing from their training sessions. It's a rare treat to see three players connect passes, almost like a surprise rather than the norm.

Limited Attacking Options

Spurs' attacking strategy seems limited to three options: long balls for the striker to chase, relying on Xavi Simons' individual runs, or hoping for a breakthrough from set pieces like corners or free kicks. It's a far cry from the attacking traditions Tottenham is known for.

A Reminder of the Past

The appearance of Dele Alli at halftime was an emotional moment for the fans. It served as a reminder of Tottenham's past glory and the stark contrast with their current state.

The Legacy of Tottenham's Legends

Imagine the reaction of Danny Blanchflower and Bill Nicholson, legendary figures in Tottenham's history, if they saw the state of their beloved club today. A team built on attacking traditions, with players like Glenn Hoddle and David Ginola, has become a shadow of its former self, relying on hit-and-hope tactics.

Resetting the Magic

Tudor has his work cut out for him. He needs to press the reset button and find a way to restore Tottenham's attacking prowess.

A Historic Loss

Tudor's debut loss was a historic one. He became the first Tottenham manager in almost 14 years to lose his first Premier League game. The last manager to suffer such a fate was Andre Villas-Boas.

The Chasm Between Spurs and Arsenal

The second half of the derby showcased the vast difference between the two teams. Arsenal didn't even need to push themselves out of second gear to secure the win.

The Impact of Absences

Tottenham's missing players, including captain Cristian Romero, had a significant impact on the game. Romero's red card and subsequent four-match suspension look increasingly irresponsible with each passing game. Spurs desperately needed their leader on the field.

Blame Game

While Tudor takes the brunt of the criticism, sporting director Johan Lange and Fabio Paratici, the former chief football officer, are not without fault. Their failure to bring in even one short-term signing to bolster the squad until the end of the season is a glaring oversight.

A Tale of Two Directions

As Tudor arrives in N17, it seems Spurs' staff are heading in the opposite direction. Paratici has joined Fiorentina, and former chief football officer Scott Munn is now at Parma. If Tottenham's season takes an unthinkable turn, the blame will be shared between Lange and Paratici's squad management and the performances of Thomas Frank and the players.

A Gamble with Premier League Status

Lange's decision to not sign any players during the transfer window was portrayed as a smart choice, but in reality, it was a risky gamble with Tottenham's Premier League status.

Two Months Lost

Essentially, two months of the season have been written off because Spurs don't have the players to compete. This is a club that proclaimed its desire to compete on all fronts yet failed to build a squad capable of doing so.

See Also Dick Advocaat Steps Down as Curaçao Coach Before World Cup | Personal Reasons

Other Clubs' Success Stories

Other clubs have made significant moves during the transfer window. Bournemouth found a star in Rayan, Manchester City brought in Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi, Wolves loaned Angel Gomes, and West Ham made five signings to try and escape the drop zone. Even Crystal Palace signed a player who was the top scorer at his former club.

The Impact of Transfer Windows

The two transfer windows in 2018/19, where Spurs didn't bring in any players, were huge sliding doors moments in the club's history. If this season ends in disaster, the past two windows will be similarly scrutinized for their failures.

The Pressure is On

Right now, Spurs are exactly where they deserve to be. It's a familiar position from last season, relying on injured players returning soon and hoping they can perform instantly.

Tudor's Assessment

Tudor believes the remaining players lack confidence, especially when things go against them. He emphasized the need for hard work and changing habits to turn things around.

A Promising Start, Then Disappointment

Spurs kept themselves in the game in the first half, with Eberechi Eze's early goal. However, the hosts went into halftime at 1-1, with the crowd energized. Dele Alli's appearance only heightened the emotions, as he spoke to the fans about his journey and their shared connection.

The Air Comes Out

Just two minutes into the second half, Viktor Gyokeres' curling effort gave Arsenal the lead, deflating the occasion. Spurs had a chance to level the score, but Kolo Muani's goal was ruled out for a push on Gabriel.

VAR and the Referee's Call

It was a moment where a goal call from the referee, Peter Bankes, might have stood, with VAR unlikely to overturn it. Instead, Arsenal took the lead again, with Saka's shot deflecting off Joao Palhinha's heel and into the net.

Spurs' Last Gasp

Spurs had a chance to get back into the game, but Richarlison's flick was clawed off the line by Raya. Arsenal took advantage once more, making it 4-1 in added time as Gyokeres curled an effort past Vicario.

Standout Performances

Vicario, Kolo Muani, and Yves Bissouma were the only players to emerge with credit. Bissouma showed the enthusiasm of a midfielder eager to impress.

Poor Performances

Xavi Simons lacked strength and quality, while Micky van de Ven struggled to find his rhythm. On the other side, Joao Palhinha and Archie Gray had a tough time against the league leaders. In defense, Radu Dragusin started strongly but his performance dipped after a loose header led to Eze's second goal.

Weak Links

Pape Matar Sarr was weak and anonymous, and Conor Gallagher brought little quality to the congested midfield spaces. Tudor's first game in charge at his previous clubs was a success, but this result showed the scale of the challenge he faces at Tottenham.

A Reality Check

Tudor acknowledged the big gap between the two teams and the problems Spurs face. He emphasized the need to understand where they stand and the importance of hard work to change their habits and state of mind.

Time to Turn Things Around

With 11 games left in the Premier League, Tudor believes he has enough time to implement his ideas. He spoke about the need to see something good, to understand the level they need to reach.

A Touch of Conte

Tudor's post-match comments echoed those of his good friend, Antonio Conte, who also faced the reality of Tottenham's perception versus performance during his tenure.

A Quick Realization

Tudor quickly realized that this is not the Tottenham team some within the club believe it to be, even when everyone is available. Danny Blanchflower's famous words about the game being about glory and style ring hollow for this iteration of Tottenham.

A Huge Task

Igor Tudor has a monumental task ahead of him, but at least he now understands the requirements. It's a mix of fortune and hard work that he needs to turn things around.

A Slow Super Tanker

Thomas Frank once described Tottenham as a slow super tanker that needed turning. Unfortunately, the Tottenham Hotspur ship is not in a position to make such a turn. Tudor needs to get to work quickly, patching up the ship before it sinks.

The Road to Recovery

The road to recovery for Tottenham is long and challenging. Will Tudor be able to turn things around? Only time will tell.