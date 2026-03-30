Why I’m Buying More of This FTSE 250 Dividend Stock for Passive Income | TP ICAP (TCAP) Analysis (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: passive income is the holy grail of investing, but finding the right stocks to deliver it consistently is harder than it looks. While many investors flock to the FTSE 100 giants like Legal & General, I’m doubling down on a lesser-known gem from the FTSE 250: TP ICAP (LSE: TCAP). It might not be a household name, but it’s precisely these under-the-radar stocks that often pack the biggest dividend punch. So, why am I betting on it? Let’s dive in.

Passive income demystified

Passive income is like having a rental property that pays you regularly—without the headaches of maintenance or tenant calls. With dividend stocks, the company does the heavy lifting, and you get a slice of the profits, typically twice a year. The goal? Hold the stock for years, let the income compound, and ideally outpace inflation. But here’s the catch: dividends aren’t guaranteed. That’s why picking sustainable dividend payers is crucial—and this is where TP ICAP shines.

Why TP ICAP is my top pick

TP ICAP is one of the UK’s largest interdealer brokers, facilitating trades in bonds, currencies, and other financial products for institutions worldwide. In 2024, its revenue climbed to around £2.25 billion, and pre-tax profits grew, proving its core business is robust. What’s even more impressive? Management has been running share buybacks alongside rising dividends—a rare and bullish signal.

Now, here’s where it gets controversial: TP ICAP isn’t a growth stock. Its share price has only risen 13.8% in the past five years, which might make some investors yawn. But income investors, listen up: when you factor in dividends, its total five-year return jumps to a whopping 80%. That’s an annualized ROI of 12.47%. Imagine this: a £5,000 investment could grow to £17,339 in 10 years if dividends are reinvested. Of course, past performance isn’t a guarantee, but TP ICAP’s track record and solid cash coverage make it a strong contender—though not without risks.

The challenges ahead

TP ICAP’s business relies on specialized services that could become obsolete if banks shift their trading strategies. And this is the part most people miss: analysts warn that AI could disrupt its model. To stay relevant, the company must innovate continuously in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. Additionally, TP ICAP thrives on market volatility. If trading volumes drop, so could its profits—and dividends. But historically, markets rarely stay quiet for long.

Final thoughts—and a question for you

There’s no such thing as risk-free passive income in the stock market. While mature FTSE 100 companies offer stability, hidden gems like TP ICAP remind us that the best opportunities often lie off the beaten path. Every blue-chip giant started as a smaller, ambitious business. Identifying these future stars early could be the most profitable move you make.

At The Motley Fool, we’re always on the hunt for such hidden gems with long-term compounding potential. But here’s my question for you: Do you think TP ICAP can weather the challenges of AI disruption and market shifts, or is its dividend growth too risky for your portfolio? Let me know in the comments—I’d love to hear your thoughts!