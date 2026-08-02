Why ‘Heated Rivalry’ Stars Skipped Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’: Emmy Snub or Strategic Move? (2026)

The world of television awards is a complex and intriguing one, and Variety's annual 'Actors on Actors' feature is a prime example of its influence. This year, the spotlight shines on the trio of talented actors from 'Heated Rivalry': Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, and François Arnaud. However, their absence from the feature has sparked curiosity and raised questions. Ramin Setoodeh, co-editor-in-chief and co-president of Variety, offers an insightful explanation in a recent column, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the industry.

In a rare move, Setoodeh delves into the decision-making process behind the 'Actors on Actors' feature, revealing the challenges faced when dealing with high-profile talent. He begins by emphasizing his commitment to maintaining the integrity of the feature, stating, 'I've resisted the temptation to divulge how exactly the sausage gets made.' This transparency is a refreshing change in an industry often shrouded in secrecy.

The story takes an intriguing turn as Setoodeh reveals that the actors from 'Heated Rivalry' were invited to participate in the feature. He praises their talent and superstardom, describing them as 'breakout actors from the groundbreaking series about gay hockey players.' However, their participation was not to be. The reason? A technicality with the Emmy eligibility rules.

Setoodeh explains that 'Heated Rivalry' is not eligible for this year's Emmys due to a rule that favors Canadian streamers. As a result, the show and its stars were not submitted for consideration, and the actors are not actively campaigning for awards. This eligibility issue has inadvertently created a unique situation.

The editor ponders the impact of this eligibility on the actors' decision to decline the invitation. He suggests that the stars might have been concerned about the perception of taking part in a campaign event for an award they couldn't win. However, Setoodeh argues that the Emmys need 'Heated Rivalry' more than the other way around. He highlights the series' success among both its core audience and casual TV viewers, praising its steamy romance and character development.

The article takes a fascinating turn as it contrasts the actors' lack of Emmy eligibility with their success at the Canadian Screen Awards. Setoodeh notes that 'Heated Rivalry' swept every award they were nominated for, showcasing the series' talent and popularity in Canada. This contrast between the American and Canadian award circuits adds an interesting layer to the narrative.

In conclusion, Setoodeh's column provides a captivating insight into the intricate world of television awards and the challenges faced by industry professionals. It highlights the power of awards shows in shaping public perception and the impact of eligibility rules on the careers of talented actors. As the 'Actors on Actors' feature continues to evolve, it remains a platform that reflects the ever-changing landscape of Hollywood and the complex dynamics between talent, awards, and media.