Why Healthy Diets Are Getting Pricier But More Affordable: Global Trends Explained (2026)

Here’s a shocking truth: eating healthy is becoming a luxury, yet somehow, more people are managing to afford it. But how can this be? Let’s dive into the surprising trends behind the rising costs of healthy diets and the unexpected factors that are making them more accessible—though not for everyone.

Healthy eating is a cornerstone of public health, but its affordability has long been a stumbling block. Between 2017 and 2024, the global average cost of a healthy diet climbed by $1.32 per day, even after accounting for inflation. This increase is largely driven by inflation, supply chain disruptions, and climate-related shocks. But here’s where it gets controversial: despite these rising costs, the percentage of people unable to afford a healthy diet has actually dropped from 38.4% in 2017 to 31.9% in 2024. How? Rising incomes and social protections have played a pivotal role, though the benefits aren’t evenly distributed.

A healthy diet, defined as providing 2,330 kilocalories daily across six essential food groups—starchy staples, vegetables, fruits, animal-source foods, legumes, nuts and seeds, and oils and fats—cost an average of $3.14 per person per day in 2017. By 2024, that figure had jumped to $4.46. The sharpest increases occurred after 2020, coinciding with pandemic-related disruptions and global food price inflation. Yet, during this same period, the number of people unable to afford such a diet fell from 2.93 billion to 2.6 billion.

And this is the part most people miss: while global progress is undeniable, affordability challenges persist in low-income and conflict-affected regions. Even small increases in food prices can have devastating effects on households already spending a large portion of their income on food. For instance, in these areas, a $0.10 rise in the cost of staples like rice or wheat can force families to cut back on essential nutrients, widening health disparities.

