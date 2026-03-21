Why Hansi Flick Should Start €45M Frenkie de Jong vs Espanyol | Barcelona Opinion (2026)

Hansi Flick faces a monumental decision: Should he unleash Barcelona's €45 million-rated midfield maestro, Frenkie de Jong, against their fierce rivals, RCD Espanyol? The answer, according to many, is a resounding YES. The stakes are incredibly high in this Catalan derby, and Flick's lineup choices could determine whether Barcelona maintains their dominance in La Liga.

Fresh off a convincing 2-0 victory over Villarreal before the Christmas break (as highlighted by Sempre Barca's player ratings), Barcelona needs to carry that momentum into what promises to be a hostile away game against Espanyol. This isn't just another match; it's a derby, fueled by intense local rivalry and recent events. Specifically, the "Joan Garcia factor" adds an extra layer of spice. Barcelona's acquisition of Espanyol's prized player is likely to have left a bitter taste, further intensifying the already heated atmosphere.

Sempre Barca believes that starting Frenkie de Jong is crucial for securing a victory. De Jong shone against Villarreal in Pedri's absence, delivering an exceptional second-half performance. But here's where it gets controversial... With Pedri now back from injury, Flick might be tempted to revert to his familiar pairing of Pedri and Eric Garcia in midfield, potentially relegating De Jong to the bench.

However, against Espanyol, Barcelona are anticipated to control possession and dictate the flow of the game. Therefore, deploying a classic 4-3-3 formation, featuring Eric Garcia, Pedri, and Frenkie de Jong in midfield, might be the most effective strategy. This setup would grant Flick superior control over the match. Derbies are notorious for their intense, back-and-forth nature, and Barcelona must resist being drawn into a chaotic, end-to-end battle. It's vital for them to assert their dominance from the very beginning, even on enemy territory.

And this is the part most people miss... Frenkie de Jong's unique skill set is perfectly suited for this challenge. Valued at €45 million (according to Transfermarkt), the Dutch international provides a sense of composure and control amidst the expected derby frenzy. His expertise lies in knowing precisely when to advance the ball and when to maintain possession. With Eric Garcia and Pedri anchoring the midfield, De Jong can also operate as a dynamic box-to-box player, venturing further forward than usual.

While Espanyol might lack Barcelona's overall quality on paper, they are currently in excellent form, and derbies often inspire teams to perform beyond their usual capabilities. From a purely sporting perspective, Espanyol may not have the tools to match Barcelona's technical prowess. But the emotional intensity of the derby can level the playing field.

Considering the events of last summer with the Joan Garcia transfer, a victory tonight carries significant weight for Hansi Flick and Barcelona. It would provide an ideal start to 2026 and secure bragging rights in Catalonia. But here's the question: Can Barcelona withstand the pressure and emerge victorious in this highly charged encounter? Will Flick's tactical choices prove decisive? What are your thoughts on Flick's potential lineup? Do you believe starting Frenkie de Jong is the key to victory, or should Flick opt for a more conservative approach? Share your opinions and predictions in the comments below!