Here’s a hard truth: Even the most groundbreaking innovations often crash and burn before they ever reach their full potential. Why? Because brilliant ideas alone aren’t enough. In today’s hyper-specialized world, where AI and other technologies are reshaping industries at lightning speed, no single team or company can go it alone. The real magic happens when leaders step up as bridgers—those rare individuals who can navigate the messy, complex world of cross-boundary collaboration. But here’s where it gets controversial: while partnerships are essential, they’re also fragile. As one executive bluntly put it, ‘Partner or die.’ Yet, sharing control and aligning diverse interests is easier said than done. And this is the part most people miss: the more innovation depends on collaboration, the higher the risk of initiatives stalling—or worse, collapsing—because the partnerships meant to drive them fall apart. So, what does it take to bridge these gaps successfully? And here’s a thought-provoking question: Are we prioritizing the right skills in our leaders to foster these critical collaborations? Let’s dive deeper and explore why the future of innovation hinges on these unsung heroes—and why their role is more challenging than ever.
Why Great Innovations Struggle to Scale: The Role of 'Bridgers' (2026)
References
- https://hbr.org/2026/03/why-great-innovations-fail-to-scale
- https://www.businessday.co.za/companies/2026-02-04-podcast-allan-gray-orbis-identifies-14-core-skills-for-sas-entrepreneurs/
- https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/social-enterprises-raise-additional-funding-5-years-tackle-challenges-5878571
- https://techcrunch.com/2026/02/05/a16z-vc-wants-founders-to-stop-stressing-over-insane-arr-numbers/
- https://www.usatoday.com/press-release/story/24480/kpn-consulting-services-announces-over-20m-usd-in-business-acquisitions-and-launch-of-financial-wealth-symposium/
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