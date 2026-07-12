Why Global Chaos Could Be Bullish for Bitcoin: Pompliano Explains (2026)

In a recent development, the ongoing war narratives have sparked a new dynamic in the financial world, with Bitcoin emerging as a key player. According to Anthony Pompliano, a leading crypto expert, global chaos could potentially unlock a new side of Bitcoin, one that is capable of giving the asset a whole new identity. Pompliano's insights shed light on Bitcoin's role as a resilient asset, serving as global insurance during times of uncertainty. He highlights how Bitcoin's performance has been steadily improving, with rapid accumulation and momentum in Iran as a leading safe haven asset. This trend is particularly intriguing, as it challenges the traditional safe haven assets like gold. Pompliano notes that while gold has been a preferred choice for investors during geopolitical chaos, the younger generation, familiar with Bitcoin, is increasingly opting for the digital asset to safeguard their interests. This shift in investor behavior is a significant development, as it suggests a growing acceptance and understanding of Bitcoin's potential as a store of value. Furthermore, Pompliano's comparison of Bitcoin ETFs to gold ETFs is eye-opening. He points out that Bitcoin has achieved the same level of inflows as gold ETFs in a fraction of the time, indicating rapid adoption and a natural flow of capital into the asset. This rapid growth in Bitcoin's adoption is a bullish sign, as it suggests a strong market response to the asset's perceived value and resilience. In conclusion, Pompliano's analysis highlights the potential for Bitcoin to become a dominant force in the financial world, especially during times of global chaos. His insights provide a fresh perspective on the asset's role and its ability to adapt to changing market conditions. As the world navigates through uncertain times, Bitcoin's resilience and growing acceptance could position it as a powerful tool for investors seeking safe haven and long-term value.