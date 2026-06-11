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Why German Bike Brands Are Ditching SRAM: Politics, Supply Chains, and the Future of Cycling (2026)
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- https://www.cyclingweekly.com/news/german-brands-will-ditch-sram-for-their-bikes-because-of-politics-bike-industry-insider-warns-of-flood-of-carbon-frames-and-the-effect-of-us-politics-on-industry
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