Why Fruit Barely Heals You in Smash Bros. - The Science Behind Food Recovery (2026)

Food in Smash Bros. Might Not Be as Healing as You Think – It’s a Scientific Insight!

When it comes to video game nutrition, you might be surprised to learn just how much thought goes into the food mechanics in games like Super Smash Bros. Recent revelations by Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the franchise, have stirred quite a conversation. Despite being a mere video game mechanic, it appears that the healing properties of food items in Smash Bros. are grounded in real-life science. This adds an unexpected layer of realism to the gameplay.

In the latest edition of Morning Checkpoint, a daily roundup from Kotaku covering the latest in gaming news and culture, it was revealed that last year, Assassin's Creed Shadows didn't make it into the top 10 most downloaded games on the PlayStation 5. Meanwhile, issues like AI-driven age verification are dramatically altering experiences on platforms like Roblox, even raising concerns about the erasure of significant portions of its community history.

But back to the curious case of food in Smash Bros. According to a tweet from Sakurai, the amount of health restored by various food items corresponds closely to their calorie content. This insight was shared through the Kirby Twitter account, which hinted at interesting tidbits about the mechanics of health recovery in the game. For instance, when players consume smaller food items during gameplay, the amount of recovery they provide isn’t random; it follows a calorie-based order. This means that if you're looking to boost your character's health effectively, opting for higher-calorie foods like hamburgers and pastries would be more beneficial than reaching for an apple or other fruits—much like choosing your breakfast at a Marriott Hotel buffet!

In more nostalgic news, Ecco the Dolphin is making a comeback after a staggering 20-year hiatus. The developers at A&R Atelier have announced that multiple new titles and products centered around our beloved aquatic hero are currently in development, with the original creator, Ed Annunziata, actively participating in the revival. This return is not merely about nostalgia; it reflects a growing urgency to connect players with themes of environmental conservation in gaming.

Meanwhile, major gaming companies including Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring player safety in online spaces. Their recent announcement aims to enhance parental controls and improve community safety, but many feel it lacks concrete measures, especially as Roblox navigates its own challenges with recent age verification implementations.

On the topic of Roblox, the platform's new age verification process has sparked frustration among players. Many users who do not clear the new checks have found their chats and social histories wiped from the community, leading to a poignant sense of loss over their years of interaction within the platform.

In terms of console updates, whispers about a major improvement for the PS5 Pro are circulating, suggesting a new feature labeled "PSSR2.0" might be in the works. This update could potentially enhance the console's AI upscaling capabilities, allowing for a smoother gaming experience with better visuals and reduced bugs—if only they could also start offering interchangeable faceplates!

As for the gaming charts, Battlefield 6 has risen to be the second-most-downloaded title on the PS5, just behind NBA2K26, showcasing the enduring popularity of these franchises while also revealing the competitive landscape among gaming releases.

Lastly, if you've missed any highlights from the gaming world recently, be sure to check out news about the anticipated release of Forza Horizon 6 this May, the long-awaited Early Access launch of Hytale, and the abrupt shutdown of the Bully Online project—issues that certainly warrant further discussion.

What are your thoughts on the mechanics of food healing in Smash Bros.? Do you think it's a clever integration of real-world concepts, or just a quirky detail that doesn’t matter? Let’s dive into the discussion!