Why Fernando Mendoza Wore No. 15: Tom Flores's Blessing and Raiders History (2026)

The Raiders have a new quarterback, and he's got a pretty cool story behind his number. Fernando Mendoza, the rookie QB, will wear the iconic No. 15, previously worn by the legendary Tom Flores. But here's where it gets interesting: Flores, now 89 years old, is giving his blessing to Mendoza, and it's not just a ceremonial gesture.

Flores, a two-time Super Bowl champion coach, played quarterback for the Raiders for seven seasons, wearing the same number. His endorsement of Mendoza is a big deal, as he believes the young quarterback is 'the real deal.' Flores, known for his keen eye for talent, says, 'He can make every throw. He can make the plays. What can’t he do? He does it all.'

What makes this even more intriguing is the history of the number. The Raiders don't retire jerseys, and the number 15 has been worn by several quarterbacks over the years. From Mike Rae in the '70s to Matt Flynn in 2013, and more recently, Gardner Minshew II and Kenny Pickett, the number has seen its fair share of action. But Mendoza is the third quarterback in three years to wear it, and the Raiders are hoping he'll be the one to keep it for a while.

The blessing from Flores is more than just a nod to the past; it's a statement of confidence in the future. It raises a deeper question: What does it take to earn the blessing of a legend like Tom Flores? And what does it mean for Mendoza's career? Personally, I think it's a testament to the power of mentorship and the legacy of the Raiders. It's a reminder that sometimes, the best way to honor the past is to embrace the future with a fresh and capable set of hands.

As Mendoza steps into the spotlight, he carries the weight of history on his shoulders. The Raiders are hoping he'll be the one to lead them to new heights, and with Flores' blessing, he has the support of a true Raiders legend. What this really suggests is that the Raiders are building a strong foundation for the future, and Mendoza might just be the key to unlocking their next chapter.