Why Everton's Goal Was Disallowed Before Mohamed Salah's Stunner in the Merseyside Derby (2026)

The recent Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton was a rollercoaster of emotions, with a pivotal moment coming in the 27th minute. Iliman Ndiaye thought he had scored the opening goal for Everton, but the semi-automated offside technology, VAR, had other plans. What makes this incident particularly fascinating is the intricate dance of technology and human decision-making that unfolds in these crucial moments. In my opinion, the VAR system, while designed to ensure fairness, can sometimes introduce an element of unpredictability, adding an extra layer of drama to the game. The key question here is: How does the use of technology in football impact the flow of the game and the overall experience for players and fans alike? The decision to overturn Ndiaye's goal was based on the technology detecting that Jake O'Brien was in an offside position. This raises a deeper question: To what extent should technology influence the outcome of a football match? Personally, I think that while technology can provide valuable assistance, it should not completely replace the judgment of human referees. The human element in refereeing brings a certain nuance and context to the game that technology may struggle to replicate. The incident also highlights the importance of understanding the rules and technology used in the game. What many people don't realize is that the semi-automated offside technology is not infallible and can sometimes lead to controversial decisions. If you take a step back and think about it, the use of technology in football is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it aims to minimize human error and promote fairness, but on the other, it can introduce new forms of controversy and uncertainty. The impact of this technology on the game's flow and the psychological effect on players is an area of interest. The fact that the decision was made just minutes before Mohamed Salah's famous strike for Liverpool adds an extra layer of intrigue. Salah's goal, which came roughly 150 seconds after Ndiaye's disallowed goal, was a turning point in the game. It showcases how quickly things can change in football, and how a single moment can shift the momentum of an entire match. From my perspective, the use of technology in football is a complex issue. While it has the potential to improve the game, it also raises concerns about the human element and the potential for controversy. The key lies in finding a balance between technology and human judgment, ensuring that the game remains fair and exciting for all involved. The incident also prompts a broader discussion about the role of technology in sports. What this really suggests is that the integration of technology in sports is not without its challenges and that a careful consideration of its impact is necessary. The use of technology in football is a topic that continues to evolve, and its future implications are yet to be fully understood. The incident in the Merseyside Derby serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between technology and human judgment in sports, and the need for ongoing dialogue and adaptation as technology advances.