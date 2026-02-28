Why Emerald Fennell’s Zatanna Script Was Too Weird for a Superhero Movie (2026)

Emerald Fennell, the acclaimed writer-director of 'Promising Young Woman', recently revealed that her script for a 'Zatanna' movie, based on the DC Comics character, was too unconventional for the superhero genre. In an interview with Happy Sad Confused, Fennell discussed her creative process and the challenges of adapting a character like Zatanna, who exists in a unique space between DC's lighter and more philosophical works. She explained that her script, which she was working on in 2021, reflected her personal state of mind at the time, as she was going through a nervous breakdown. This led to a darker, more unconventional take on the character, which ultimately didn't resonate with the producers. Fennell's experience highlights the delicate balance between staying true to the source material and pushing creative boundaries, and the challenges of adapting characters that exist in a gray area between genres. The interview also touches on the difficulties of working in the superhero genre, where the pressure to deliver a mainstream, marketable product can be intense. Fennell's honesty about the creative process and the challenges of adapting unconventional characters is a refreshing and thought-provoking insight into the world of comic book adaptations.

Why Emerald Fennell’s Zatanna Script Was Too Weird for a Superhero Movie (2026)

References

Top Articles
Laura Fernández Wins Costa Rica's Presidential Election: What's Next for the Nation?
Conserve Water: Extreme Cold Causing Water Treatment Issues in Johnston County
AGs Demand House Probe into Judicial Bias: Fox News Digital Report Exposes Climate Change Agenda
Latest Posts
Australian Judge Forced to Hang Man He Thinks is Innocent
Chumbawamba Demands Spain’s Far-Right Vox Stop Using 'Tubthumping' for Anti-Migration Agenda
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jeremiah Abshire

Last Updated:

Views: 6164

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jeremiah Abshire

Birthday: 1993-09-14

Address: Apt. 425 92748 Jannie Centers, Port Nikitaville, VT 82110

Phone: +8096210939894

Job: Lead Healthcare Manager

Hobby: Watching movies, Watching movies, Knapping, LARPing, Coffee roasting, Lacemaking, Gaming

Introduction: My name is Jeremiah Abshire, I am a outstanding, kind, clever, hilarious, curious, hilarious, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.