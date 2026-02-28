Emerald Fennell, the acclaimed writer-director of 'Promising Young Woman', recently revealed that her script for a 'Zatanna' movie, based on the DC Comics character, was too unconventional for the superhero genre. In an interview with Happy Sad Confused, Fennell discussed her creative process and the challenges of adapting a character like Zatanna, who exists in a unique space between DC's lighter and more philosophical works. She explained that her script, which she was working on in 2021, reflected her personal state of mind at the time, as she was going through a nervous breakdown. This led to a darker, more unconventional take on the character, which ultimately didn't resonate with the producers. Fennell's experience highlights the delicate balance between staying true to the source material and pushing creative boundaries, and the challenges of adapting characters that exist in a gray area between genres. The interview also touches on the difficulties of working in the superhero genre, where the pressure to deliver a mainstream, marketable product can be intense. Fennell's honesty about the creative process and the challenges of adapting unconventional characters is a refreshing and thought-provoking insight into the world of comic book adaptations.
Why Emerald Fennell’s Zatanna Script Was Too Weird for a Superhero Movie (2026)
