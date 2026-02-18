Why 'Eat Real Food' Isn't Easy for Low-Income Pregnant Women in Rural America (2026)

The federal government's new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, released in 2026, emphasize the importance of 'real food.' However, this seemingly simple advice presents a challenge for pregnant women in rural areas, who face limited access to healthy, whole foods.

As public health researchers working on the Pregnancy 24/7 Cohort Study at West Virginia University and the University of Iowa, we've delved into the dietary habits of pregnant women across different settings. Our findings reveal a stark reality: most pregnant women in the U.S. aren't meeting dietary recommendations, and this is especially true for those in rural communities.

In our recent study, we recruited 500 pregnant women from university-affiliated clinics in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Iowa. These women reported their dietary habits during each trimester using a questionnaire. Approximately one in five participants lived in rural areas, as defined by a federal classification system based on their home addresses.

Our data showed that pregnant women in rural areas consumed more added sugars from sugar-sweetened beverages, approximately half a teaspoon more per day, compared to their urban counterparts. Rural women also had lower fiber intake and consumed fewer vegetables. These less healthy dietary habits could explain why rural pregnant women tend to experience more pregnancy complications, such as preterm birth, gestational diabetes, and hypertensive disorders.

But here's where it gets controversial: our study also assessed the influence of socioeconomic status on pregnant women's diets in both rural and urban areas. We found that income and education level were stronger predictors of diet quality than geography alone. In other words, poverty, not location, drives differences in pregnancy diets.

About 20% of the U.S. population lives in rural areas, and pregnant women in these regions often face long distances to access fresh produce and whole grains. The food outlets closer to home typically sell processed, calorie-dense foods with lower nutritional value. Even when healthier options are available, they tend to be more expensive.

These dietary patterns are particularly concerning for pregnant women, who have increased nutritional needs. Low-income and rural women often lack essential nutrients like calcium, iron, folate, and choline. Calcium supports bone development and is found in dairy, fortified plant milks, and leafy greens. Iron and folate, present in beans, lentils, and dark green vegetables, are crucial for the growing baby's development. Choline, found in eggs, beans, and nuts, assists with brain and spinal cord development.

So, how can we make 'eating real food' more accessible for pregnant women in rural and low-income communities? Our study highlights the need for subsidies for fresh produce or supplemental nutrition assistance programs. The USDA's Shop Simple with MyPlate tool offers practical strategies for eating well on a budget. Planning meals, avoiding impulse buys, and buying a mix of fresh, frozen, and canned foods can help stretch a grocery budget while improving diet quality.

Frozen and canned fruits and vegetables, without added salt or sugar, are just as nutritious, have a longer shelf life, and often cost less than fresh produce. Choosing water over sodas, opting for whole grains like oatmeal and brown rice, and using low-cost protein sources such as beans, lentils, and eggs can make a meaningful difference for both mom and baby.

And this is the part most people miss: it's not just about the food itself, but also the support systems and resources needed to make healthy eating a reality for all pregnant women, regardless of their circumstances. What are your thoughts on this? Do you think we, as a society, are doing enough to ensure that all pregnant women have access to the nutrition they need?