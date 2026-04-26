Why Do We Clean Before the Cleaner Arrives? (The Psychology Behind It) (2026)

A Clean Slate: Navigating the Art of Preparation

Imagine this: a chaotic home, moments before the cleaner's arrival. How you handle this situation reveals a lot about your approach to life.

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, we often find ourselves rushing to prepare for the inevitable. But here's the twist: it's not just about the destination, it's the journey that matters. And this is where our story begins.

All the News, All the Benefits

With your subscription to The Australian, you unlock a world of benefits that go beyond the headlines. From unlimited access on your preferred devices to exclusive newsletters and early access to tomorrow's front pages, we've got you covered.

No Lock-In, No Worries

Our flexible subscription plans start as low as $1 a week for 4 weeks. No long-term commitments, just great value for your peace of mind. Or, lock in and save with our 12-month plan, offering even more savings.

Read the Fine Print

As with any offer, it's important to understand the details. So, take a moment to review the fine print, ensuring you're fully informed and can make the best decision for your needs.

The Benefits of Full Digital Access

With full digital access, you gain expert news and commentary at your fingertips. Swipe through our digital newspaper, explore our archive, and stay informed with subscriber-exclusive emails. Plus, enjoy complimentary access to The Wall Street Journal and indulge in daily crosswords and sudoku with Mind Games.

Meet the Team Behind the Stories

At The Australian, we pride ourselves on our fearless, curious, and world-class journalists. Meet some of the talented individuals who bring you the stories that matter:

Vesna Poljak, Business Editor, with over two decades of experience in Australian business journalism, specializing in investment and finance.

Hedley Thomas, National Chief Correspondent, an award-winning investigative journalist focused on legal issues and true crime.

Claire Harvey, Editorial Director and host of The Front podcast, a leading innovator in digital storytelling with over 30 years of experience.

Caroline Overington, Literary Editor and celebrated writer, known for her true crime documentaries and bestselling thrillers.

Simon Benson, Political Editor and award-winning journalist, with a wealth of experience in political reporting.

And this is the part most people miss: it's not just about the news. It's about supporting the journalists who bring you the stories, the insights, and the clarity you need in a complex world. So, are you ready to unlock the full potential of your news experience? The choice is yours.