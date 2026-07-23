Why Disney's Live-Action Moana Remake is a Rotten Tomatoes Disaster (2026)

The live-action remake of Disney's beloved animated film, Moana, has received a less-than-stellar reception, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 33% that ranks it among the studio's worst attempts at live-action remakes. This raises a deeper question about Disney's recent trend of remaking its classic films and whether it's a sustainable strategy in the long run.

The Quest for Magic

Disney's journey into live-action remakes began with a noble idea: to bring their beloved animated stories to life with modern technology. However, as the studio has churned out these remakes at an alarming rate, the magic seems to have faded, and the creative spark has diminished. From The Jungle Book to Alice in Wonderland, Disney has struggled to capture the essence of its original masterpieces.

A Flat and Lifeless Experience

Moana, the latest addition to this growing list, has been described as a flat and lifeless rehash. Critics have not held back, with scathing reviews comparing the film's visual style to 'AI slop' and accusing it of being creatively empty. One critic even went as far as to say it provokes 'an exquisite form of agony.' Ouch!

The Animated vs. Live-Action Dilemma

What makes this particularly fascinating is the debate surrounding the use of animation in a live-action remake. Some critics argue that the animated sequences in Moana are the only parts that come alive, highlighting the redundancy of the live-action approach. It's a valid point - why remake a film if the animated elements are superior?

The Rotten Tomatoes Ranking

At the time of writing, Moana's critic score on Rotten Tomatoes is a mere 33%, with only a handful of top critics giving it a positive review. This places it near the bottom of the live-action Disney remake rankings, just above 102 Dalmatians and Alice Through the Looking Glass. The wooden Pinocchio remake from 2022 takes the crown (or should I say, the lowest score) with a dismal 27%.

A Misstep in a Sea of Duds

Moana's poor reception is not an isolated incident. Disney has been on a downward creative spiral with its live-action remakes, and this latest effort only reinforces the notion that the studio is running out of steam. Personally, I think it's time for Disney to take a step back and reevaluate its approach. The magic of their animated classics should not be taken for granted, and a more thoughtful and respectful approach to remaking these beloved stories is needed.

The Future of Disney Remakes

With the box office projections for Moana being meager, it's safe to say that Disney's live-action remake strategy is reaching its limits. The studio has already exhausted many of its classic films, and the creative well is running dry. In my opinion, Disney should focus on creating new, original stories that capture the imagination of audiences, rather than relying on nostalgia to drive their success.

Conclusion

The disappointing reception of Moana serves as a wake-up call for Disney. While the studio has had some commercial successes with its live-action remakes, the critical and creative decline is undeniable. It's time for Disney to embrace innovation and leave the remakes behind. After all, the magic of Disney lies in its ability to create timeless stories, not in rehashing old ones.