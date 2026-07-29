Why Did 'Peddi' Director Choose Janhvi Kapoor Over Khushi Kapoor? An Exclusive Interview (2026)

In the world of cinema, where decisions can make or break a film, the behind-the-scenes stories are often as captivating as the final product. One such intriguing tale emerges from the making of Buchi Babu Sana's 'Peddi', a sports action drama set in the vibrant landscapes of 1980s Andhra Pradesh. The director's recent revelation about the casting process has sparked curiosity and raised questions about the delicate balance between family dynamics and artistic vision.

A Family Affair, A Cinematic Choice

Buchi Babu Sana, in a candid interview, unveiled a fascinating twist in the tale of 'Peddi'. The role of Achiyamma, a pivotal part in the film, was initially offered to Khushi Kapoor, the younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor. However, fate had other plans. The director's encounter with Khushi in person led him to a realization that would change the course of the film's narrative.

"I initially narrated the film to Khushi Kapoor," Buchi Babu Sana shared. "But once I saw her in person, I realized that she's too young for this character. Now, imagine when I have to reject Khushi and give narration to Janhvi in the same household. I felt bad and asked Janhvi if Khushi didn't take offence."

This revelation is not just about a casting decision; it's a testament to the power of personal connections in the film industry. Buchi Babu Sana's decision to choose Janhvi over her sister highlights the importance of a director's intuition and the impact it can have on a film's success. The director's words, "I looked at Khushi, told her hi, and said, 'I don't want you in the film; I want your sister.' But such things need to be done for cinema," underscore the weight of this choice.

The Art of Rejection

Rejection is a common yet often uncomfortable part of the creative process. Buchi Babu Sana's experience with Khushi Kapoor serves as a reminder that sometimes, the hardest decisions are those that affect those closest to us. The director's honesty about the conversation with Khushi, "I explained why I rejected her sister. I looked at Khushi, told her hi, and said, 'I don't want you in the film; I want your sister,'" showcases the delicate balance between professionalism and empathy.

The choice of Janhvi Kapoor for the role of Achiyamma was not arbitrary. Buchi Babu Sana's insight, "From the beginning, I just knew this role would suit Janhvi. Even as I narrated it to others, I would imagine her in the role," speaks to the director's ability to envision the perfect fit for a character. This decision, made with a keen eye for detail, has undoubtedly contributed to the film's overall appeal.

A Star is Born

The decision to cast Janhvi Kapoor in 'Peddi' has been met with both praise and curiosity. Buchi Babu Sana's praise for Ram Charan, the lead actor, "You gave me many beautiful memories with this film. Peddi is going to be amazing. We worked on it with all our hearts. The main focus was always the story. Charan sir is a star hero, but he kept all that aside to work on this story," highlights the collaborative effort that goes into a successful film.

The trailer for 'Peddi', set to release on May 18, promises an action-packed journey into the worlds of cricket and traditional wrestling. With Ram Charan's dedication to the story and Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal of Achiyamma, the film is poised to captivate audiences and solidify its place in the hearts of viewers.

A Takeaway for the Industry

Buchi Babu Sana's revelation about the casting of 'Peddi' offers a valuable lesson for the film industry. It underscores the importance of personal connections, the power of a director's intuition, and the delicate balance between family dynamics and artistic vision. As the film prepares for its June 4 release, it serves as a reminder that behind every great film is a story of choices, both big and small.

In my opinion, Buchi Babu Sana's decision to cast Janhvi Kapoor in 'Peddi' is a testament to the director's ability to see beyond the surface and recognize the perfect fit for a character. The film's success will undoubtedly be a result of this insightful casting, and it serves as an inspiration for other filmmakers to trust their instincts and take risks.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the insight it provides into the human side of the film industry. The personal connections and emotions that come into play during the making of a film can often be overlooked, but they are integral to the final product. Buchi Babu Sana's revelation is a reminder that the art of cinema is not just about the technical aspects, but also about the people behind the camera and the choices they make.

From my perspective, the decision to cast Janhvi Kapoor in 'Peddi' is a bold move that showcases the director's confidence in her abilities. The film's success will depend on how well Janhvi embodies the character of Achiyamma, and I am eager to see her bring this role to life. The trailer, with its promise of action and drama, has already generated excitement, and I am confident that the film will deliver on its promise.