Why Did American Tourism to Canada Drop in December 2025? | Travel Trends Analysis (2026)

A Tale of Two Trends: Unraveling Canada's Tourism Mystery

In a surprising twist, American tourism to Canada took a dip last December, but here's the catch: it's not as straightforward as it seems. While American visitors were fewer, there's a hidden gem in the data - an increase in overseas travelers flocking to Canada's shores. Let's dive into this intriguing story.

A recent StatCan report reveals a 7.5% decline in U.S. resident travel to Canada, totaling 1.6 million visits. But here's where it gets controversial: car travel, a popular mode for Americans, saw a 7.5% decrease too, with over half of these trips being same-day visits.

In contrast, overseas travelers brought a breath of fresh air, with a 14.1% increase in visits, amounting to 509,500 people. And this is the part most people miss: 90.7% of these visitors arrived by air, a significant shift in travel patterns.

The top three overseas countries sending visitors to Canada were the United Kingdom, France, and Mexico, accounting for a substantial 31.3% of all overseas arrivals.

As for Canadian travel, the story is one of mixed fortunes. Trips abroad decreased by 15% compared to the previous year, totaling 3.5 million. However, Canadian car trips from the U.S. saw a steeper decline of 30.2% to 1.5 million, with a majority (68.4%) being same-day trips.

Interestingly, Canadian air travel from the U.S. also dipped by 11% compared to 2024, but there's a silver lining: Canadian visitors' return trips by air to other countries overseas increased by a substantial 13.3%, totaling 1.2 million.

In summary, international arrivals to Canada in 2025 saw a 10.9% decrease compared to 2024, totaling 72.9 million.

So, what do you think? Is this a temporary blip or a sign of changing travel trends? Feel free to share your thoughts and insights in the comments below!