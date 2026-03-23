Why Devin Haney Refuses a Ryan Garcia Rematch: The VADA Testing Controversy Explained (2026)

In the world of boxing, rivalries are born from moments of sheer drama and controversy, and the feud between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia is no exception. But here's where it gets controversial... What started as a highly anticipated title bout in 2024 quickly spiraled into a saga of unexpected twists and turns, leaving fans divided and hungry for more. Let’s break it down in a way that even newcomers to the sport can follow.

It all began when Ryan Garcia, known for his charismatic persona, pulled a shocking stunt during the weigh-in for his title shot against Devin Haney, the then-WBC super-lightweight champion. Garcia not only showed up 3.2 pounds over the 140-pound limit but also sipped what appeared to be a beer on the scales. And this is the part most people miss... While the weigh-in antics grabbed headlines, they also meant Garcia couldn’t compete for the title, turning the fight into a non-title bout. Despite this, Garcia delivered a career-defining performance, dropping Haney three times en route to a majority-decision victory that stunned the boxing world.

However, the drama didn’t end there. Post-fight, Garcia tested positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug, leading to the result being overturned to a no-contest and Garcia receiving a one-year suspension. Here’s where opinions start to clash... Was Garcia’s victory legitimate, or did the drug use taint his achievement? It’s a question that still sparks heated debates among fans.

After serving his suspension, Garcia returned to the ring last May, facing Rolando Romero for a ‘regular’ world title but fell short. Undeterred, he was quickly offered another shot at glory against Mario Barrios, scheduled for next weekend. Meanwhile, Haney, now the WBO champion in the same division, was asked on social media if a rematch with Garcia could be on the horizon.

Haney’s response was blunt and revealing. He stated that he’s no longer interested in a rematch after learning that Garcia had opted out of year-round VADA drug testing. This is where it gets even more contentious... Haney’s comment, “Ship sailed when he dropped outta VADA testing,” suggests a deep mistrust and raises questions about fairness in the sport. Is Garcia’s decision to avoid VADA testing a red flag, or is it a personal choice that shouldn’t overshadow his talent? It’s a debate that’s sure to divide fans.

The Barrios-Garcia fight, headlining a DAZN PPV card on February 21, includes two additional world title bouts on the undercard. The WBC has confirmed that both main event fighters are being tested by VADA for this fight, implying that Haney’s accusation likely refers to the year-round program. But here’s the real question... Does Garcia’s refusal to commit to VADA testing make a rematch with Haney impossible, or is there still a chance for these two rivals to settle the score in the ring? Weigh in below—what’s your take?