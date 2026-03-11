The drama surrounding Red Bull's Formula 1 team has finally been addressed, with a bold statement from the team's sporting activities chief, Oliver Mintzlaff. In a surprising turn of events, Mintzlaff has opened up about the controversial departure of Christian Horner, the former team boss, and the future of the team's star driver, Max Verstappen.

The End of an Era: Horner's Exit Explained

After two decades at the helm, Christian Horner's reign as Red Bull's team principal came to an abrupt end. The reasons behind this decision are now clear: a combination of off-track scandals, internal conflicts, and a desire for a fresh start. Horner's departure was not an easy choice, but Red Bull's Austrian leadership felt it was necessary to address the issues plaguing the team.

But here's where it gets controversial... Horner's exit was sparked by a series of events, including accusations of inappropriate behavior, which, although dismissed by an independent investigation, created an unwanted distraction. The infighting within the team, involving Verstappen's father Jos and former adviser Helmut Marko, further added to the turmoil. The final straw was the departure of key personnel, most notably the legendary designer Adrian Newey, who left for Aston Martin.

A New Chapter: Red Bull's Vision for the Future

With the appointment of Laurent Mekies, a more reserved and unifying figure, Red Bull aims to turn over a new leaf. Mintzlaff believes that the team's performance will improve with a focused and united front. Despite the challenges, including a mixed bag of results in the previous season, Mintzlaff is confident that Red Bull can rise again, especially with the brilliance of Max Verstappen leading the charge.

Verstappen's Loyalty: A Key to Red Bull's Success

And this is the part most people miss... Mintzlaff is certain that Verstappen, the four-time world champion, will remain loyal to Red Bull. Despite a performance clause in his contract allowing him to leave if the team fails to meet his expectations, Mintzlaff believes Verstappen's loyalty lies with the team. He cites the improved atmosphere and results as key factors in keeping Verstappen happy.

A Calm Confidence: Red Bull's Engine Strategy

Despite questions surrounding Red Bull's new in-house designed engines, Mintzlaff remains calm. With Ford's assistance, Red Bull aims to provide Verstappen with a competitive car. Mintzlaff's confidence lies in Verstappen's trust in the team's efforts to deliver the best possible car. He believes that as long as Verstappen sees the team's dedication, he will stay loyal.

The Future is Red: Verstappen's Career with Red Bull

In a bold statement, Mintzlaff declares that there is no doubt in his mind that Max Verstappen will end his Formula 1 career with Red Bull. This assertion is a strong vote of confidence in both Verstappen's talent and Red Bull's ability to retain him.

