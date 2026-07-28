Why Chris Johnson Could Be the Cowboys' Secret Weapon in the 2026 NFL Draft (2026)

The Cowboys' Unconventional Draft Strategy: A Cornerback Conundrum

The Dallas Cowboys have a knack for keeping fans and analysts on their toes during the NFL Draft. As the 2026 draft approaches, a fascinating scenario unfolds at pick No. 20, where the Cowboys might just defy expectations once again.

The team's recent history suggests they aren't afraid to make unconventional selections, often reaching for players to fill immediate needs. This time, the spotlight is on the cornerback position, a critical piece in today's pass-happy NFL.

Chris Johnson: The Rising Cornerback Prospect

Enter Chris Johnson, a cornerback from San Diego State, who could be the Cowboys' secret weapon. While he may not hail from a football powerhouse like Clemson or Tennessee, his on-field performance speaks volumes.

Johnson's stats are impressive. He was the second-highest-graded cornerback in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus, allowing a mere 185 yards in coverage all season and zero touchdowns. His tackling skills are equally noteworthy, with a low missed tackle rate and the most solo tackles among cornerback prospects in this draft class.

What many don't realize is that the Cowboys' recent signings indicate a shift in their cornerback preferences. The addition of Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick suggests they are open to players with shorter arm lengths, which was once a deal-breaker for the team. This opens the door for Johnson, who, despite his average arm length, possesses exceptional athleticism.

His NFL Combine numbers are eye-catching, with a 4.40 40-yard dash and impressive jump scores. These metrics, combined with his on-field production, make him a potential steal for any team, let alone the Cowboys, who have a history of unearthing hidden gems.

The X-Factors and Implications

Johnson's athleticism is just one piece of the puzzle. His production on the field is equally impressive, with a standout 2025 season that earned him Defensive Player of the Year Honors in the Mountain West Conference. This includes four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

What makes Johnson even more intriguing is his versatility. His experience as a gunner on special teams showcases his all-around football IQ and skills. This is a valuable asset in today's NFL, where teams seek players who can contribute in multiple phases of the game.

If the Cowboys select Johnson, it would be a testament to their evolving scouting philosophy. Christian Parker, the new defensive leader, seems to value coverage skills and tackling ability over traditional physical benchmarks. This shift in strategy could pay dividends, especially with a player like Johnson who is pro-ready despite his small-school background.

The Draft's Unpredictable Nature

The NFL Draft is a game of predictions and surprises. While Johnson's stock is rising, the draft is notoriously unpredictable. The Cowboys could very well trade back or go in a completely different direction. However, Johnson's talent and the team's need for a cornerback make this a compelling narrative to follow.

Personally, I believe Johnson has the potential to be a game-changer for any team that drafts him. His combination of athleticism, production, and versatility is rare. The Cowboys, with their unconventional approach, might just be the perfect fit. This pick could be the steal of the draft, and it's a story worth watching as we approach the big day.