Why Chevron Operates in Venezuela Despite US Sanctions | Deep Dive (2026)

Imagine a powerhouse American oil company defying the odds by keeping its operations running in a nation slapped with crippling U.S. sanctions – that's Chevron in Venezuela, and it's stirring up a storm of controversy that begs the question: where does patriotism end and business begin? If this intrigues you, buckle up as we dive into the tangled web of geopolitics, oil economics, and international diplomacy. But here's where it gets controversial: how can one U.S. firm get special treatment while others face the full brunt of Washington's wrath? And this is the part most people miss: the story isn't just about oil; it's a window into Venezuela's turbulent past and its uncertain future. Let's unpack it all, step by step, in a way that's easy to follow – think of me as your friendly guide through this complex tale.

The United States has been ramping up its sanctions on Venezuela for years, aiming to cut off the lifeblood of oil money that keeps President Nicolás Maduro's regime afloat. Washington has rolled out broad restrictions on the country's state-run oil sector, gone after tankers hauling Venezuela's signature heavy crude – a thick, viscous type of oil that's harder to refine and thus more expensive to process – and cautioned global businesses against partnering with Caracas. In early December, the U.S. nabbed a sanctioned oil tanker right off Venezuela's coast, marking the first such action under this aggressive campaign. The ship, rumored to be the Skipper, spiked oil market prices due to heightened geopolitical tensions and drew fiery protests from Caracas, branding it as outright theft.

Since then, the U.S. has seized another tanker near Barbados, and authorities are hot on the trail of a third one tied to Venezuela, which tried to dodge capture and now faces a court-ordered hold. Officials claim this vessel belongs to a clandestine 'shadow' or 'ghost' fleet designed to skirt sanctions, and if seized, the U.S. plans to keep the ship and its load. Yet, in the midst of this almost airtight embargo, one big American oil player soldiers on inside the country: Chevron. This glaring exception has sparked cries of hypocrisy and bewilderment about how sanctions are selectively enforced. In truth, Chevron's foothold in Venezuela reveals the deep-rooted tensions in Washington's dealings with the nation and sheds light on the backstory behind the recent flare-ups.

Venezuela's journey to becoming a global oil heavyweight kicked off with discoveries in the early 20th century that catapulted it into the ranks of major exporters by the 1940s, as governments hammered out deals with international firms until the 1976 establishment of PDVSA solidified state dominance. Picture this: At the dawn of the 1900s, Venezuela was a struggling, farm-based economy on the fringes of world trade. But that flipped in the 1910s and 1920s with massive finds under Lake Maracaibo and the eastern plains, drawing a flood of investments from U.S. and European firms. By the period between the world wars, giants like the forerunners of Chevron, Shell, and Exxon ruled Venezuela's oil scene. The weak, authoritarian government under leaders like Juan Vicente Gómez offered sweet deals for royalties and taxes, and oil income soon dwarfed farming, turning Venezuela into a top exporter by the 1940s.

Under President Isaías Medina Angarita, reforms boosted taxes on foreign outfits through talks that kept production and investments steady. A pro-Western reformer, he aligned with the Allies in World War II and ditched ties with the Axis, yet was ousted in 1945 – a coup Washington didn't oppose or stop. Those early military takeovers in Venezuela's first half-century cemented reliance on foreign oil firms for stability and funds, but the shift to democracy after 1958 paved the way for nationalization. During Carlos Andrés Pérez's term, his 'La Gran Venezuela' plan pushed for oil sector takeover, culminating in the official nationalization on January 1, 1976, at the Zumaque oilwell 1 site, giving birth to Petróleos de Venezuela S.A., or PDVSA. Unlike some chaotic nationalizations elsewhere, this one was hailed as a smart win initially, with PDVSA managed by Western-educated execs, profits reinvested, and strong market links maintained.

For 20 years, PDVSA stood as a model national oil firm worldwide, boosting overseas refining – even in the U.S. – and cranking up output. Venezuela stayed a dependable supplier, and foreign companies kept going via joint deals and service pacts. But by the 1980s and 1990s, things unraveled: Plummeting oil prices, mounting debt, and poor economic decisions dragged down living standards. The political landscape, ruled by two centrist parties, crumbled under corruption and elite hoarding accusations. Enter Hugo Chávez, a ex-military man from a botched coup, who tapped into public fury over inequality, outside meddling, and the squandering of Venezuela's oil wealth.

Throughout Chávez's rule, U.S. firms like Chevron and ExxonMobil openly worked in Venezuela, feeding U.S. refineries with heavy crude despite souring ties. In 2006-07, Chávez mandated that foreign players in the Orinoco Belt – a vast oil-rich region – shift to joint ventures where PDVSA owned at least 60%. Those who agreed stayed under tougher conditions; those who balked, like ExxonMobil, saw their assets seized and left the country, later winning court battles against Venezuela. ConocoPhillips had a similar exit after refusals and legal victories. Chevron, however, renegotiated and remained, holding minority shares under PDVSA's oversight through Chávez's era and after. Sanctions back then were mild and pinpointed, mainly on arms and a few individuals accused of wrongdoing, not the whole economy.

Tensions really boiled over after Chávez's death, as Nicolás Maduro's grip deepened the crisis. Washington pivoted in 2017 with financial bans, then in 2019 hit PDVSA and oil exports head-on, ditching the old transactional vibe for a hardline approach to squeeze Maduro for talks with rivals. Since 2019, sanctions have locked out funds and banned most sales, forcing a covert oil market where Venezuelan crude sells at deep discounts, often to Asian buyers via shady traders and mid-sea handoffs. Enforcement has meant chasing tankers, blocking insurance, and closing ports, plus sanctions on middlemen masking oil origins.

Chevron stands out as the only big U.S. oil firm still active in Venezuela thanks to a special permit from the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). This license lets it produce and ship oil from existing PDVSA-shared projects, but no new ventures or big output boosts. Crucially, it ensures cash and profits don't directly aid PDVSA or the state – funds cover essentials like payroll, upkeep, and shipping for roughly a third to a quarter of Venezuela's oil output. And get this: PDVSA hasn't paid its joint-venture dues in years, so Chevron gets repaid in oil instead of cash. The government sees no new income – no payouts, no budget boosts, no transfers. The license is renewable, giving the U.S. a tool to yank it if things worsen politically.

U.S. leaders say Chevron's role actually bolsters sanctions, not weakens them. For starters, it brings clarity: Licensed oil is trackable, insured, and sold openly, cutting down on underground deals. From Washington's view, regulated exports beat pushing everything illicit. Second, it's about settling debts – PDVSA owes Chevron millions for unpaid costs, so oil shipments clear that without pumping money into Venezuela. Third, it creates pressure points: The permit can be adjusted or ended based on Caracas's actions, like elections or talks. In essence, Chevron acts as a controlled release valve, not a perk. Detractors, from Venezuelan opposition voices to rights advocates, counter that any oil production props up Maduro and dilutes sanctions' ethical punch.

But here's where it gets really controversial: Some speculate that if a U.S. president, say Donald Trump who once sent warships near Venezuela, launched an assault to topple the regime, Chevron would be primed to spearhead rebuilding the oil sector. On the flip side, if Trump cut a deal with Maduro, ramping up exports for revenue would favor Chevron too. Do you see this as strategic genius or a double-edged sword? Does Chevron's presence make sanctions stronger or just hypocritical? And what about the bigger picture – is this fair to Venezuelans suffering under the regime, or does it offer a glimmer of stability? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments: Agree or disagree, and why? Let's discuss!