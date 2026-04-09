Why Bill Belichick Wasn't Voted into the Hall of Fame: Insights from Voters (2026)

Imagine one of the most celebrated figures in football history being snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame—not once, but by multiple voters. It’s a decision that has left fans scratching their heads and sparking heated debates across the sports world. Now, a second Hall of Fame voter has stepped forward to explain why Bill Belichick didn’t make the cut, and the reasons are as intriguing as they are controversial.

FOX59/CBS4 Sports reporter Mike Chappell, a veteran journalist who has covered the Colts for over four decades, recently revealed his thought process behind omitting Belichick from his ballot. In a candid column published Thursday, Chappell clarified that his decision wasn’t a vote against Belichick but rather a vote for someone else—Robert Kraft, the long-time owner of the New England Patriots. “I realize it’s a subtle distinction,” Chappell wrote, “but it’s one I stand by.”

But here’s where it gets controversial: Chappell’s choice wasn’t just about who deserved it more; it was also influenced by the Hall’s voting structure. Voters were limited to selecting up to three names from a group that included Belichick, Kraft, and three “senior” candidates: Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, and L.C. Greenwood. Chappell used two of his votes for the senior candidates, fearing this might be their last chance for induction. That left him with a tough decision between Belichick and Kraft.

In the end, Kraft’s contributions tipped the scale for Chappell. He highlighted Kraft’s pivotal role in building the Patriots dynasty starting in 1994, as well as his behind-the-scenes efforts in resolving the 2011 labor dispute—a negotiation that occurred while his wife was battling a serious illness. Chappell also credited Kraft for his role in boosting the NFL’s TV revenue, a factor that has significantly shaped the league’s financial success.

And this is the part most people miss: While Chappell acknowledges Belichick’s undeniable Hall of Fame credentials, he couldn’t overlook the shadow cast by Spygate. “The stain of that scandal remains,” Chappell wrote, referring to the 2007 incident where Belichick was fined $500,000—the maximum penalty—and the Patriots were docked $250,000 and a first-round draft pick for illegally videotaping the New York Jets’ signals. For Chappell, this was a decisive factor.

Despite the snub, Chappell insists Belichick’s Hall of Fame status isn’t in question. “He’ll make it next year,” Chappell predicted. “But does missing out on the first ballot diminish his legacy? Absolutely not.”

Chappell joins The Kansas City Star’s Vahe Gregorian as one of at least 11 voters who didn’t include Belichick on their ballot. Both have cited the voting process and personal priorities as key factors in their decisions.

Here’s the bold question for you: Does Spygate truly tarnish Belichick’s legacy enough to justify his exclusion from the Hall of Fame this year? Or should his unparalleled coaching achievements overshadow past controversies? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over.