Why Bad Bunny's Role in Bullet Train is a Must-See! (2026)

Get ready to have your mind blown: Bad Bunny isn’t just a music sensation—he’s a full-blown action star in one of 2022’s most electrifying movies, Bullet Train. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is he just a one-hit wonder on screen, or does he truly have what it takes to dominate Hollywood? Let’s dive in.

Most people know Bad Bunny for his chart-topping hits, but this multi-talented artist is far more than a rapper. WWE fans will tell you he’s a daredevil in the ring, pulling off jaw-dropping, high-risk maneuvers that could make anyone hold their breath. Yet, his adrenaline-fueled talents don’t stop there. In Bullet Train, he trades the wrestling mat for a blade, playing The Wolf, a stylish assassin who goes head-to-head with none other than Brad Pitt. And this is the part most people miss: Bunny’s on-screen rivalry with Pitt isn’t just about a briefcase—it’s a deeply personal vendetta that adds layers to their explosive showdown.

Directed by David Leitch, the mastermind behind John Wick, Bullet Train is a star-studded thrill ride. Alongside Bunny and Pitt, the cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, and more. But what’s it like for a rapper-turned-wrestler-turned-actor to share the screen with such legends? In an interview with Today, Bunny admitted, ‘At moments I was like, ‘What am I doing here with Brad Pitt, doing a movie and beating each other up?’ Despite the ‘brutal’ training, he clearly relished the challenge—no surprise, given his love for high-stakes brawling.

Here’s the bold question: Could Bad Bunny be the next big action star? Bullet Train certainly makes a case for it. His performance isn’t just about the fights; he brings humor and charisma, proving he’s more than a one-trick pony. Since then, he’s starred in Happy Gilmore 2, where he steals the show. But let’s spark some debate: Is his success in Bullet Train a fluke, or is he genuinely carving out a place in Hollywood? Sound off in the comments—we want to hear your take!