Why Australian Women Are Ditching Thong Bikinis for Bikini Shorts | Swimwear Trends 2024 (2026)

A fashion revolution is making waves in Australia, where women are embracing a surprising trend: big bikini bottoms. It's a bold move away from the tiny G-strings and high-cut legs that once dominated the beaches, and it's sparking a conversation about body confidence and style.

But why the sudden shift? For Rosie Brunt, it's about reclaiming the beach as a place of fun and freedom. As she grew up, the beach became less about playing in the waves and more about tanning and body image. But now, she's ready to dive back into the ocean, and she's doing it in style with bikini shorts.

And Brunt is not alone. Many Australian women are opting for more coverage, and the trend is spreading like wildfire. Here's where it gets interesting: this isn't just a practical choice; it's a statement. Women are saying goodbye to the pressure of baring almost all and embracing a more modest, yet equally fashionable, look.

The popularity of bikini shorts, or boyleg bottoms, has been steadily rising, with Google searches surpassing those for thong bikinis. These shorts provide more coverage around the upper leg and buttocks, allowing for a greater range of motion and a sense of confidence. And the best part? They're not just for the beach. Women like Lauren Brodie appreciate the versatility, enabling them to go from beach to cafe without needing to change.

And this is the part most people miss: the trend isn't just about modesty. It's a nod to vintage fashion, with high-waisted designs reminiscent of the 1950s. From classic polka dots to Y2K prints, these shorts are a fashion-forward choice. The influence of activewear and TikTok trends further adds to their appeal, with comfort and style merging seamlessly.

The success of this trend is evident in the sales figures. Major swimwear brands are quickly adapting, and smaller companies are thriving. But it's not just about sales; it's about women feeling empowered and comfortable in their swimwear choices.

A controversial interpretation? This shift could be seen as a reaction to the hyper-sexualized Brazilian and thong styles that have dominated the market. As Julia Utz suggests, it's almost a collective sigh of relief from being 'overexposed' to these minimal designs.

So, are big bikini bottoms here to stay? The numbers and women's enthusiasm suggest so. But what do you think? Is this a welcome change or a passing fad? Share your thoughts in the comments below!