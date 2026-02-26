Why Aston Martin is Playing the Long Game in 2026 Formula 1 Season | F1 Insights (2026)

Aston Martin is already talking about a 2026 'long game,' but why the early whispers of a potentially slow start? It seems the team is bracing for a 2026 Formula 1 season that might begin with them a step behind their competitors. However, they're quick to emphasize that even if the AMR26, powered by the new Honda engine, doesn't hit the ground running, it absolutely doesn't mean their championship aspirations are over before they've truly begun.

Fernando Alonso has been quite open about the necessity of adopting a "long game" strategy this year. This comes partly because the new Honda-powered AMR26 only made its debut late on the fourth day of the first pre-season test in Barcelona. So, even if the upcoming Bahrain tests reveal some weaknesses in their package, Aston Martin believes there's ample room for significant progress in both car and engine development to mount a strong comeback.

This is precisely why Alonso has been managing expectations. He's stressed that any early hiccups won't necessarily signal a failure of the Aston Martin project to advance in F1; the true measure of their success will only become clear later in the season.

The 'Long-Game' Mentality: More Than Just a Catchphrase

Aston Martin was the last team to unveil its 2026 livery, doing so in Saudi Arabia. Their late arrival at testing means they have less understanding of their chassis and power unit compared to their rivals. Adding to the complexity, there have been whispers that their engine supplier, Honda, might also be facing some challenges.

But despite acknowledging the possibility of a challenging start, Alonso stated that the team's mindset isn't one of a make-or-break scenario for hitting the ground running at the season's start in Australia. Instead, he highlighted the importance of focusing on the rate of progress throughout the season.

"The unique thing this year is that the rate of development is going to be very, very high for everyone, because of the new regulations and the complexity of the power units as well," Alonso explained. "So I'm not really too concerned about Bahrain or the first couple of races, because the championship and having a good or bad season is going to play a little bit more in the second half of the season than in the first half of the season."

He continued, "For us it's important, finishing Bahrain [testing] with a good understanding of the car. And then from that point, think more in race seven or 10 or 12 or whatever, and have a clear path of development."

Esteemed designer Adrian Newey, who has also stepped into the role of Team Principal, echoed Alonso's sentiments about the intense development pace expected this season. He suggested, "I'd imagine that for many teams, including to an extent ourselves, the car that they ran the Barcelona pre-season with will be a fair bit different to the car they actually race in Melbourne. And that pace, I'm sure, will continue through the season."

Honda's Position: A Lingering Question Mark

The uncertainties surrounding the AMR26 are mirrored by questions about Honda's standing. Alonso mentioned that the constant-speed running he performed on the straights in Barcelona didn't provide a clear picture of where their power unit ranks against the competition. "Obviously we don't have much information," he admitted when asked about Honda's progress. "As I said in Barcelona, even with the limitation that we had on the straights with the constant speed and things like that, as it was a shakedown for us, we didn't have a clear picture of our power differences and things like that."

He added, "I only know the information that you know, the messages that they were saying that they were a bit behind. This is, as I said, a long game and I'm sure even if we start a bit behind, there is plenty of time to catch up. The second part of the season is going to be more important than the first part, in my opinion."

The Crucial Week Ahead

While other teams were accumulating significant mileage from the outset of the Barcelona test, Aston Martin was in a race against time just to get on track. Their AMR26 only saw action at the very end of the penultimate day after they decided to push manufacturing of the new car to the absolute last minute. This late debut means the team has fewer miles under its belt compared to most rivals, making a smooth week in Bahrain absolutely essential.

For Alonso, who drove on the final day in Barcelona, the limited performance running meant drawing definitive conclusions about the car was impossible. "It was really the first kilometres on the car, and we were not pushing the limits either," he said. "We had to run a constant speed on the straights. There are different factors that were difficult for us to have an estimation, and we didn't really pay too much attention to that."

He did note, however, that they identified areas for improvement between Barcelona and Bahrain. "Some things are just pure comfort things, in the driving cockpit, seat, feet and things like that. There's more things that we need to investigate deeper or improve the cooling or improve the vibrations, whatever the things that are very normal for the first day of testing."

Alonso acknowledged that the Bahrain tests would provide the team with a clear understanding of their starting position for the year. "I think by the end of Bahrain we will know where we are," he stated. "Yes, I think we have plenty of days and plenty of data and laps to really understand some of the strengths and for sure some of the weaknesses of the car. I think we will have more or less a picture of the first, let's say, three to five races of the championship."

But here's where it gets controversial... Is this 'long game' talk a strategic way to manage expectations, or is it a genuine reflection of the challenges Aston Martin and Honda are facing? Could this early admission of potential struggles actually be a clever tactic to take pressure off the team, allowing them to develop in peace? Or are we witnessing a team that, despite its ambition, might be falling behind in the crucial early stages of a new regulation era?

