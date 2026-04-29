Why Asian Countries Are Joining Trump's Board of Peace (2026)

The Rise of Trump's Board of Peace: A Controversial Move with Global Implications

In a surprising turn of events, several Asian countries have decided to join US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, a platform initially aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict but now expanded to become a global conflict resolution initiative. This move has sparked curiosity and raised questions about the motivations behind these nations' decisions.

Which Countries are Joining?

So far, Mongolia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Kazakhstan are among the 25 countries that have agreed to participate. Each member state is required to pay a substantial sum of $1 billion USD for a three-year term, raising questions about the board's operational details and effectiveness.

Unclear Motives and Authority

The board's functioning, meeting frequency, and decision-making processes remain shrouded in uncertainty. What's more intriguing is that Mr. Trump retains final authority, suggesting a shift away from multilateral consensus. This structure has sparked debates about the true nature and intentions of this initiative.

Inviting the Veto-Wielders

Russia and China, both veto-wielding members of the UN Security Council, have been invited to join. Their frequent blocking of resolutions, which have heightened tensions with Western nations, adds another layer of complexity to this already controversial platform.

Asian Nations' Expectations

Analysts believe that Asian countries are joining the board due to a perceived fragmentation of the global order. Susannah Patton from the Lowy Institute highlights the importance of relationships, leverage, and understanding the direction of US power. Adrianus Harsawaskita, a foreign policy expert, suggests that Indonesia sees the Board of Peace as a means to elevate its international standing, despite potential negative connotations.

Indonesia's Quiet Shift

Indonesia, known for its principled and non-aligned stance, particularly on Middle East issues, has undergone a subtle shift. President Prabowo Subianto has adopted a more US-friendly approach, calling for stability and restraint at the UN General Assembly, a departure from Indonesia's traditional support for Palestinian statehood. This shift has raised eyebrows and sparked debates within Indonesia's mainstream Muslim organizations.

Vietnam's Trade-Focused Decision

Experts argue that Vietnam's decision to join the board is primarily driven by trade considerations. As a country more exposed to US tariffs than Indonesia, Vietnam's official announcement framed the move as "strengthening cooperation with the United States." Analyst Carlyle Thayer believes that for many countries, joining the board is more about risk mitigation than enthusiasm.

Maintaining US Relations

Analysts suggest that interest in joining the board has primarily come from Asian governments already prioritizing their bilateral relationship with Washington. This reflects a pragmatic approach rather than a nostalgic attachment to the old international order. The question remains: What will replace the existing institutions, and will it satisfy the aspirations of the Global South?

Competing Institutions and Uncertain Future

China, for instance, has promoted alternative forums like the International Organisation for Mediation (IOMED), taking a technocratic approach to dispute resolution. In contrast, Mr. Trump's diplomacy is characterized by loud and attention-grabbing interventions. Some analysts believe the Board of Peace may simply fade away due to its lack of structure and follow-through. Susannah Patton suggests that in the Trump universe, anything is possible, from a spectacular failure to a sudden disappearance.

And this is the part most people miss...

The Board of Peace raises important questions about the future of global governance and the role of powerful nations in shaping international relations. As we navigate these uncertain times, it's crucial to stay informed and engage in thoughtful discussions. What are your thoughts on this controversial initiative? Do you think it will have a lasting impact, or is it just a fleeting attempt at reshaping the international order? We'd love to hear your opinions in the comments below!