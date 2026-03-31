Why Aryna Sabalenka Lost the Australian Open Final: A Tennis Strategy Breakdown (2026)

The Australian Open final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina was a highly anticipated match, with both players having a strong chance of winning. However, it was Rybakina who emerged victorious, defeating Sabalenka in a closely fought three-set match. But here's where it gets controversial... Patrick Mouratoglou, the former coach of Serena Williams, has discussed Sabalenka's poor recent record in Grand Slam finals while questioning an important decision made by the Belarusian during her loss to Rybakina. Mouratoglou argues that Sabalenka broke a key 'discipline' rule in the final, which ultimately cost her the match. In a post on his Instagram account, Mouratoglou noted that Sabalenka did not play a good match against Rybakina, while also highlighting the Belarusian's inability to capitalize on Rybakina's poor first-serve percentage. Rybakina made only 55% of her first serves, while Sabalenka made 62%. Moreover, Rybakina won 75% of her first-serve points, while Sabalenka won 76%. Mouratoglou believes that Sabalenka's mental side of the game let her down, as it has done in the past in Grand Slam finals. He questions how Sabalenka lost the match, and the only explanation is the mental aspect and its consequences. Mouratoglou also points out that Sabalenka made a particular decision during the final set against Rybakina, which he believes was a mistake. He states that Sabalenka was inside the court to return Rybakina's second serve, and she hit backhand down the line, which is a winner every time. However, on the break point in the third set, after hitting backhands down the line so many times, Sabalenka suddenly decided to go cross-court. Mouratoglou questions why she changed her tactic, stating that there is a rule that is bigger than any predictability rule: when a tactic works in tennis, you don't change it. This decision, according to Mouratoglou, is all about discipline and is the lesson of this match. So, what's the solution? Because now it's three Grand Slams out of four finals that Sabalenka loses. The only answer is discipline, and Mouratoglou felt that both players were not disciplined. They were doing things that were producing winning points most of the time, and at some moments, they would do something completely different. Who wins more Grand Slams in their career - Elena Rybakina or Aryna Sabalenka? Mouratoglou believes that Rybakina is one of the best players in the world and should be in the top three. However, he also acknowledges that Rybakina didn't play a good match, and Sabalenka felt she could win it. The question remains: is Rybakina the best player on the WTA Tour right now? If not, who is better? Join the debate and share your insights in the comments. This match has sparked a lot of discussion, and it will be interesting to see how the tennis community reacts to Mouratoglou's comments and the controversial decisions made by Sabalenka. Will Sabalenka be able to bounce back and prove Mouratoglou wrong? Or will Rybakina continue her rise to the top and solidify her place as one of the best players in the world?