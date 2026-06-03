Why Arsenal Are Still Premier League Title Favourites Despite Recent Wobble (2026)

Arsenal's recent wobble has sparked debate among fans and pundits, but here's a bold statement: despite the setbacks, they remain the favorites to lift the Premier League trophy!

Let's dive into why this is the case and explore the key factors that could shape their title bid.

The Pressure is On

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane highlighted the pressure Arsenal are feeling, stating, "They're feeling the pressure and it's how they deal with it over the next month or two." But here's where it gets controversial: is this pressure truly a hindrance, or can it be a driving force for the Gunners?

A Look at the Stats

Despite recent results, Arsenal's overall performance this season has been impressive. They top the Premier League table, have a perfect record in the Champions League, and are still in contention for all four trophies. Opta's statistics back this up, giving Arsenal an 84.44% chance of winning the league, with Manchester City and Aston Villa trailing behind.

Inconsistency of the Chasers

A key factor in Arsenal's favor is the inconsistency of their rivals. Even though Arsenal recently lost and drew a few games, their points-per-game ratio is still impressive, second only to Manchester United among the top six teams. This highlights the stability and resilience of the Gunners, which could be a decisive factor in the title race.

Favorable Run-In

Arsenal's remaining fixtures look promising, with only two games left against the current top six teams. This gives them a strategic advantage over their competitors, as they can focus on securing wins against lower-ranked teams.

The Arteta Factor

Mikel Arteta, the Gunners' boss, remains confident despite the recent setbacks. He believes in his players and their ability to react positively to the challenges they face. However, there is a concern about the lack of a consistent goalscorer, which could impact their goal-scoring prowess.

A Sobering Reality

While Arsenal still hold a four-point lead, the recent losses to Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United have been a wake-up call. As ex-England captain Wayne Rooney puts it, "It will be a concern for Arteta, but they're still probably slight favorites."

So, Arsenal fans, what do you think? Can the Gunners overcome these challenges and secure the Premier League title? Let's discuss in the comments and share your thoughts on this exciting title race!