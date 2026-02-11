Why Are Young People Getting Bowel Cancer? Unlocking Century-Old Secrets (2026)

A mysterious rise in bowel cancer among young people has scientists puzzled, and they're turning to century-old tumour samples for answers.

Despite bowel cancer typically affecting older adults, there's been a significant increase in cases among younger individuals worldwide, including a 75% rise in the UK's under-24 population since the early 1990s. This trend has scientists scratching their heads, wondering what's behind it.

The basement of St Mark's The National Bowel Hospital holds a unique treasure trove - tens of thousands of archived cancer samples, each telling a story of its own. These samples are now being subjected to advanced scientific analysis, aiming to uncover the causes of each cancer and track changes over time.

One such story is that of Holly, a 27-year-old actress who was initially misdiagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome. It wasn't until she ended up in the emergency room that the true nature of her illness was revealed - advanced bowel cancer. Holly's experience is becoming increasingly common, and scientists are determined to find out why.

"Bowel cancer in people under 50 is on the rise globally, and it's a growing concern," says Dr. Kevin Monahan, a consultant gastroenterologist at St Mark's Hospital. He adds, "We need to find effective ways to prevent these cancers."

The UK has seen a 51% increase in bowel cancer rates among those aged 25-49 since the early 1990s. Monahan explains that the hospital's archives, containing samples from every bowel cancer patient treated there, offer a "unique resource" for understanding the causes of this trend in young people.

These archived bowel cancers and their accompanying gut bacteria have been preserved in paraffin wax, ready for detailed molecular analysis at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR). Different causes of cancer leave unique "signatures" in the DNA of cancerous cells, and tracking these signatures over time could reveal the primary cause of cancer in young people.

Prof. Trevor Graham from the ICR suggests, "Our leading theory is that a particular type of E. coli, not present in the past, is now living in the bowels of young people."

This E. coli is thought to release toxins that damage the DNA in bowel tissue, leading to cancer. But this raises further questions: Why are these bacteria more common now? Graham explains, "If these 'bad bugs' are to blame, we should see their signature - the damage they cause - become increasingly common as we move closer to the present day."

As the analysis continues, the archives at St Mark's Hospital offer a wealth of potential insights. As Prof. Graham puts it, "I think the answer might be in this room."

This research raises intriguing questions and offers a glimmer of hope for understanding and potentially preventing this mysterious rise in bowel cancer among young people. What do you think could be behind this trend? Share your thoughts in the comments!