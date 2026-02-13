Why are Sudbury's New City Buses Costing $970K Each?! (2026)

Brace yourself for a shocking revelation: the price of city buses has skyrocketed, leaving many in disbelief! In a recent development, the latest batch of clean diesel buses has cost a whopping $970,000 each, a significant jump from the $564,000 per bus in 2018. But here's where it gets controversial...

The city, in a limited tender process, agreed to purchase six of these buses for a total of $5,824,960. And this is the part most people miss: the price increase is not just a one-time thing. Buses have been steadily rising in cost, from $642,000 in 2021 to $828,000 in 2024.

Brendan Adair, the city's Transit Services director, confirms that these price hikes are indeed substantial. He attributes the increase to COVID-related cost escalations and tariffs, making it a challenging time for the city. However, he also highlights the city's partnership with Metrolinx, a provincial agency, which has helped mitigate some of these costs through bulk-buying initiatives.

The city council's decision to reallocate $5.1 million from a rapid transportation program to cover these bus costs has sparked debate. This program, which aims to implement transit-only roadways similar to those in southern Ontario, is still in the planning stages. Adair believes the budget draw won't impact future plans, but the question remains: at what cost?

The city's rapid transit plan is dependent on the development of three transit hubs, which are currently being reviewed. Until these hubs are finalized, a comprehensive plan cannot be drafted.

In the meantime, the city has purchased six new clean diesel buses, which are expected to hit the roads in February. These buses, manufactured by New Flyer Industries Canada ULC, are the first of their kind for Greater Sudbury in several years.

The buses are promoted as being more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly, with clean diesel technology touted as a highly efficient and virtually smoke-free engine. With a projected lifespan of 12 years for city buses, a new plan will soon be needed to ensure a continuous turnover of vehicles.

The decision to stick with diesel-powered buses was made by the city council last year, who voted against electrifying the fleet. The net additional cost associated with shifting to battery-electric buses across the entire fleet is estimated to be $89.1 million over the next 27 years.

As the city navigates these complex decisions, the question remains: is the cost of transitioning to cleaner energy sources worth the investment? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a discussion on the future of our city's transportation.

