Why Are Power Bills So High? Gas, Coal, and the Push for Renewables in Australia (2026)

Power bills are skyrocketing, and Australian families are feeling the pinch. But here's the shocking truth: gas and coal are the culprits behind this financial strain, according to a groundbreaking report by the Climate Council. This revelation isn’t just about numbers—it’s about the daily struggle of homeowners like Bianca Sands, who are forced to make tough choices to keep the lights on. The report boldly points the finger at the high costs of gas and coal, which are driving up electricity prices and leaving households and businesses in a tight spot.

And this is the part most people miss: the solution isn’t just about cutting costs—it’s about a systemic shift. The Climate Council is urging the federal government to accelerate the transition to renewable energy and storage, a move that could not only ease the financial burden but also combat climate change. But here’s where it gets controversial: while experts like Amanda McKenzie, CEO of the Climate Council, and Professor Andrew Blakers from the Australian National University (ANU) champion renewables, others like Tony Wood from the Grattan Institute argue that the transition must be carefully managed to avoid economic disruptions.

The report highlights that the reliance on fossil fuels isn’t just an environmental issue—it’s an economic one. As gas and coal prices fluctuate globally, Australian consumers are left at the mercy of volatile markets. Renewables, on the other hand, offer a path to energy independence and stability. For instance, solar and wind power, combined with advanced storage solutions, could provide a reliable and affordable alternative.

But is Australia moving fast enough? While the push for renewables gains momentum, the pace of change has sparked debate. Some argue that the transition is too slow, leaving families vulnerable to rising costs. Others worry that a rapid shift could destabilize the energy sector. What’s undeniable is that the current system is failing many Australians, and the time for action is now.

So, here’s the question we leave you with: Is the high cost of power bills a price we’re willing to pay for sticking with fossil fuels, or is it time to fully embrace renewables? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is a conversation Australia needs to have.