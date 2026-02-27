Why Are Gen Z Moving to The Villages, Florida? | Unlikely Hotspot Explained (2026)

Why is Gen Z flocking to this unlikely Central Florida neighborhood? The Villages, a retirement community in Central Florida, has become an unexpected hotspot for Gen Z migration, according to a recent report by MovingPlace. While it might seem counterintuitive for younger generations to choose a retirement community, The Villages offers a unique blend of amenities and opportunities that are attracting Gen Zers. The 34762 ZIP code, located within The Villages, has seen a significant influx of working-age people, making it the second-hottest ZIP code for Gen Z movers in the U.S. This trend is driven by the area's growing job opportunities, particularly in healthcare, as evidenced by the opening of a new 50-bed inpatient rehab hospital by Encompass Health. The Villages' website and Florida law allow people under 55 to live there, provided they meet certain age and household criteria. This flexibility, combined with the community's expanding infrastructure and services, is likely contributing to its appeal for Gen Zers seeking a unique blend of urban and suburban living.