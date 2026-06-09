Why are Britons Giving Less to Charity? Understanding the £1.4bn Drop in Donations (2026)

The decline of charitable giving in Britain is a concerning trend that has far-reaching implications for the country's voluntary sector. While the British have long been known for their generosity, a recent study reveals a significant shift in attitudes towards charitable donations. The Charities Aid Foundation (Caf) reports a £1.4 billion drop in public donations, with only half of people giving to charity in 2025 compared to a decade earlier. This transformation in charitable giving habits is particularly striking, as it challenges the deeply ingrained cultural norm of giving back to society.

One of the primary drivers of this change is the rising cost of living, which has made charitable giving less affordable for many. The average size of charitable gifts has decreased, and nearly half of those who did not donate in 2025 cited financial constraints as the main reason. This trend is not limited to lower-income earners; even those earning over £125,000 a year are struggling to maintain their charitable habits. The cost-of-living crisis has exacerbated a longer-term contraction in the UK's donor base, with an estimated 6 million fewer people donating to charity in 2025 compared to 2016.

This decline in charitable giving has had a ripple effect across the voluntary sector. Even some of the UK's biggest charities, such as Macmillan Cancer Support, Samaritans, and Oxfam, have been forced to make significant cuts to staff and budgets. The collapse in overall donations has led to a striking downward shift, with the total amount donated falling from £15.4 billion to £14 billion in 2025. This trend is particularly concerning for overseas aid charities, which have seen a substantial drop in donations, mirroring a broader shift in donor attitudes towards causes 'closer to home'.

The rise of UK food banks, which have become a larger share of public donations in recent years, is a notable contrast to the decline in overseas aid giving. However, even food banks are struggling to attract regular donations, with supporters prioritizing their own families during the cost-of-living crisis. This trend highlights the complex interplay between economic pressures and charitable giving, as well as the changing priorities of donors.

The decline in charitable giving also reflects a more polarised society, with 'culture war' attacks on voluntary organisations by right-wing politicians and media undermining the legitimacy of charities among some donors. This has led to a more sceptical society, where charitable giving is no longer a deeply embedded cultural norm. The fall in public donations has been accompanied by years of cuts to government grant funding for charities, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the sector.

The consequences of this decline in charitable giving are far-reaching. It means reduced services and more hardship for charities' beneficiaries, as the amount of help they can provide is directly affected. The drop in giving is a worrying sign for the sector, and if the trend continues, it could present serious challenges for many organisations. The Caf's annual report serves as a stark reminder of the need for innovative solutions to address the changing landscape of charitable giving in Britain.

In my opinion, the decline in charitable giving is a wake-up call for society to reevaluate its priorities and the role of charities in addressing societal issues. It is a reminder that we must not take for granted the generosity of others and the importance of giving back to our communities. As we navigate the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis and a more polarised society, it is crucial to find ways to encourage and support charitable giving, ensuring that the voluntary sector can continue to provide essential support to those in need.