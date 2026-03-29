Why Are Bluebottle Jellyfish Invading Victoria’s Beaches? | Water Safety Tips & Sting Treatment (2026)

Why Victoria's usually pristine beaches are being invaded by bluebottles

Victoria's usually pristine beaches have been invaded, but not by exuberant British backpackers basking in the Australian sunshine. Instead, it's the gelatinous, alien-looking bluebottle jellyfish that are washing up en masse, with their stinging cells at the ready. This phenomenon is causing concern among locals and tourists alike.

The invasion began when thousands of bluebottles were spotted on the shoreline at Portsea, with surf lifesaver Henry Kiss reporting seeing 50 or 60 in a one-metre stretch on Tuesday. This was the second time in a week that so many bluebottles had washed up on the beach, a strange occurrence that usually happens only every three or four years on the Mornington Peninsula. However, this summer, bluebottles have been washing up all along Victoria's coastline, from Warrnambool to Wonthaggi, with particular hotspots in Melbourne's southeast, such as Frankston and the Mornington Peninsula.

Bluebottles typically live in vast swaths of the Tasman Sea, between Sydney and New Zealand. But sometimes, wind pushes a large group towards Bass Strait, before funnelling them into Port Phillip Bay. With no means of propulsion, bluebottles rely on the sail atop their gas-filled float (called a pneumatophore) to move with the winds. Half of the species has a left-facing sail, while the other half faces right, likely an evolutionary tactic to ensure the entire population doesn't get stranded when the wind blows fiercely.

The recent influx of bluebottles in Victoria has been helped along by summer's hotter water temperatures, according to Dr Lisa-ann Gershwin, director of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. "The warm water amps up their metabolism, so they grow faster, they eat more, and they reproduce more... they're blooming like crazy at the moment," she said. "That's why we say: 'tis the season to be jelly.'"

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When bluebottles are present, prevention is key. Avoid touching them, and protect yourself with a rashie or wetsuit if you're going into waters where they might be floating. Bluebottles have a hair trigger at one end of their stinging cells, and when they brush up against something, a tiny harpoon filled with venom comes flying out, at 40,000 times the force of gravity. "They just slice right through our skin like it's butter, but any layer at all between our skin and their body, then they can't get through it. It doesn't take much to be safe from them," Gershwin said.

If you do get stung by a bluebottle, the recommended treatment involves removing the tentacles safely, before thoroughly washing the wound in seawater to sluice off the last of the bluebottle's stinging cells. From there, run the area under hot water for 20 to 30 minutes, or until the pain subsides. An ice pack can also help. It's important to note that the questionable wisdom of urinating on a jellyfish sting has been thoroughly debunked, as urine is a weak acid and may actually make the situation worse.

In 2022, Surf Life Saving Australia reported that lifesavers helped with more than 40,000 marine stings a year, most from bluebottles. Professor Richard McGee, chair of paediatrics at the University of Newcastle, said while a systematic review he completed in 2023 pointed towards hot water being the best treatment for bluebottle stings, more research was desperately needed. He also noted that the number of bluebottle stings needing treatment on Australian beaches would only increase due to environmental changes.

"We don't really have a lot of evidence on what to do when [stings] happen... It seems so basic, but the impact could be quite large, particularly in a country like Australia, where we're in the ocean a lot," McGee said.