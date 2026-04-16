Why Are Australians Still Using Russian Petrol? The Hidden Supply Chain Explained (2026)

It's startling to realize that despite international efforts to cut off Russia’s oil supply, many Australians are still unknowingly fueling the Russian petrochemical industry every time they visit the fuel pump. But here's where it gets controversial... The global oil trade has found loopholes that undermine formal sanctions, making the supposed embargo less effective than it appears. This complex web of indirect imports involves sophisticated routes and key intermediary countries, most notably India and Singapore, which play pivotal roles in this ongoing circumvention.

Since the start of 2023, many governments around the world have imposed sanctions or outright bans on Russian oil following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The goal was to starve Russia of revenue and put economic pressure on its oil industry. However, the reality is more complicated. Despite these sanctions, a significant portion of Russia’s crude oil still makes its way into consumer markets like Australia—not directly, but through a process of indirect shipping and refining.

The primary middlemen in this covert flow are countries that haven't imposed sanctions against Russia, especially India. India heavily depends on Russian oil, importing over a third of its crude—the largest single source—entirely legally, since India has not imposed sanctions or restrictions on Russian imports. And this may soon change, as the U.S. has warned India about continuing to rely on Russian crude, threatening additional tariffs if they don't diversify their sources.

For India, reducing dependence on cheaper Russian oil isn't straightforward or quick. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained to President Trump on October 16th, shifting away from Russian imports involves complex economic adjustments and time-consuming infrastructure changes. Once refined in India, the oil is often shipped to major global trading hubs, with Singapore playing a central role in Australia’s oil market. Nearly half of all petrol imported into Australia—about 49.4%—comes from Singapore, which acts as a critical re-export hub for oil arriving from various sources, including (indirectly) Russia.

In addition, about 14.1% of Australian petrol imports come directly from India, further illustrating the layered nature of these supply chains. South Korea is another key player, responsible for roughly 21.4% of the petrol Australia receives. Although South Korea has officially halted direct imports of Russian crude, it recognizes the clever backdoor routes through India and instead sources crude from countries like the U.S., UAE, and Qatar.

However, this makes the situation even more complicated. The Europe-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has identified five countries—China, India, Turkey, the UAE, and Singapore—that act as “laundering hubs,” re-routing Russian oil through secondary channels to avoid sanctions and price caps. For example, analysis by Australian chemical engineer Mark Corrigan indicates that over 22 million tonnes of Russian refined oil have flowed through Singapore since 2023. This activity has been independently verified and involves sophisticated tactics such as ship-to-ship transfers performed in international waters.

The U.S. is putting pressure on some of these nations, especially India, in hopes of tightening the flow of Russian oil. Yet, their influence is limited against China, which is the world’s largest importer of Russian crude and possesses vast economic and geopolitical leverage. Recent U.S. actions in Venezuela, for instance, have complicated its bargaining position with China, which opposes what it perceives as unilateral pressure or economic coercion.

To counteract these evasive tactics, Western nations have implemented a “price cap” policy. This system allows ships to insure and obtain brokerage services only if they sell Russian oil at or below $60 per barrel. The goal is to make the illicit trade less profitable and discourage circumvention. Yet, determined traders use various methods to get around these restrictions, including transferring oil between ships in international waters to bypass direct sanctions.

In response, organizations like CREA suggest further measures. They propose leveraging insurance and maritime service industries to ban imports from refineries that process Russian crude outside the established rules, and to prohibit services to vessels involved in illicit trade—all designed to cut off Russia’s access to global markets.

The core truth remains: solving this issue isn't easy or quick. But until effective measures are in place, every Australian who fills their tank is, unwittingly or not, supporting a complex, ongoing global maneuvering—where Russian oil finds its way around sanctions, fueling geopolitical debates and economic risks. It raises an important question: how much do consumers really know about where their fuel comes from, and is there a way to truly close these loopholes in the future?