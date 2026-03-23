Why AI Fears and Tariffs Spooked Markets Today | CNBC Daily Open (2026)

The U.S. stock market took a hit on Monday, with major indexes experiencing declines due to a combination of factors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than its peers, with IBM being the biggest casualty, plunging nearly 13.2%. This was partly due to the launch of Claude Code Security by Anthropic, which can scan code for vulnerabilities and suggest solutions, causing a slump in cybersecurity stocks. However, some Wall Street analysts are urging investors to 'buy the dip', suggesting that the reaction to AI fears may be overblown and presenting a good buying opportunity.

But here's where it gets controversial... The uncertainty in markets was also fueled by the 'pure tariff chaos' as Bernd Lange, the chair of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade, put it. The European Union's trade deal with the U.S. was put 'on hold' following the Supreme Court ruling that Trump's 'reciprocal' tariffs are illegal. This could have significant implications for U.S. allies and rivals, with some facing higher duties and others seeing relief.

The U.S. shipping giant FedEx has also sued the U.S. government, seeking a 'full refund' of the money it paid for tariffs imposed by Trump, which the Supreme Court ruled are illegal. This appears to be the first one filed by a major American company.

In other news, OpenAI is entering multiyear partnerships with four consulting firms to deploy its enterprise platform, Frontier. Oil prices retreated from a six-month high after Oman announced that a third round of talks between the U.S. and Iran will continue this week in Geneva.

And this is the part most people miss... While some experts believe the Supreme Court's decision delivers the greatest relief to countries previously hit hardest by IEEPA-linked tariffs, others argue that it disadvantages nations that first negotiated trade deals with the U.S.

So, what should investors do? The answer may lie in the details of the Supreme Court ruling and the potential impact on global trade. Will the U.S. allies and rivals face higher duties or see relief? And how will the launch of Claude Code Security by Anthropic affect the cybersecurity sector? These are the questions that investors and traders should be asking as they navigate the volatile markets.