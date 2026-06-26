Why Abhishek Sharma Is Unlikely To Be Dropped For T20 World Cup Final (2026)

The T20 World Cup final is upon us, and the spotlight shines on India's opening batsman, Abhishek Sharma. Despite a prolonged slump in form, the team management is reportedly sticking with him, a decision that has sparked debate and raised questions about the team's strategy. This article delves into the reasons behind this choice, exploring the challenges faced by Sharma and the broader implications for the team's performance.

The Slump and the Spotlight

Abhishek Sharma's tournament has been a rollercoaster. Initially, the focus was on Sanju Samson's place in the team, with many predicting a make-or-break moment for his international career. However, Samson's assured performances have silenced the doubters, shifting the narrative to Sharma's struggles. His recent scores of 0, 0, 0, 15, 10, and 9 in six consecutive outings have raised concerns, especially given his expected dominance at the top of the order.

Physical and Tactical Challenges

Sharma's slump coincides with a difficult period on a personal level. A stomach infection drained him, leading to noticeable weight loss and disrupted rhythm. This physical challenge has impacted his performance, making it harder to find his rhythm and timing. Additionally, rival teams have seemingly figured out a strategy to contain him. They employ slow bowlers, particularly off-spinners and slow left-arm orthodox tweakers, denying Sharma the pace he prefers early in the innings.

Technical Adjustments and Team Dynamics

The pattern of Sharma's dismissals reveals a recurring theme. He struggles against spin, often forced to manufacture strokes and manoeuvre the field when bowlers take pace off the ball. A technical issue with his bat's downswing has been exploited by bowlers, forcing him to commit early to attacking strokes. This has led to a delicate balance in the team's batting order. Bringing in Rinku Singh as an alternative opens up a structural issue, as adding another middle-order batter might limit Rinku's impact.

The Case for Consistency

Despite the challenges, the team management's decision to stick with Sharma is intriguing. It reflects a belief in his attacking intent and a desire to maintain a winning combination. The team's unwillingness to disturb the current top-order and middle-order combination suggests a trust in the current setup, even with Sharma's struggles. This strategy raises questions about the team's ability to adapt and the potential impact on their overall performance in the final.

Conclusion: Trust and Adaptation

The T20 World Cup final is a high-pressure situation, and the team's decision to back Sharma is a bold move. It showcases a trust in his abilities and a willingness to ride out the slump. However, it also highlights the need for adaptability. As the tournament progresses, the team must be prepared to make adjustments, especially if Sharma's struggles persist. The final will be a true test of their strategy, and the outcome will shape the narrative of India's T20 cricket journey.