Why 74% Of Americans Say New Cars Are Unaffordable (What It Means for Your Wallet) (2026)

The Cost of New Cars: A Financial Burden for Most Americans

A staggering 74% of Americans believe that new cars are unaffordable. This statistic is a stark reminder of the financial struggles many Americans face, especially when it comes to major purchases. But what's even more surprising is that this sentiment surpasses other common expenses, such as vacations, healthcare, and even groceries.

According to a recent ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, the affordability crisis is not limited to low-income earners. While 87% of those earning less than $50,000 find new cars unaffordable, the sentiment remains strong among middle-income earners, with 82% of those making between $50,000 and $100,000 agreeing. Interestingly, even among those with incomes over $100,000, a significant 64% still consider new cars out of their reach.

But here's where it gets controversial: is the car industry to blame? The average new car price recently crossed the $50,000 mark, which is undeniably steep. However, it's not just the price tag that's the issue. The Trump tariffs have undoubtedly contributed to rising costs, but inflation-adjusted prices reveal that cars weren't significantly cheaper in the past. In fact, modern cars offer advanced safety features and technology, making them arguably better value for money.

The real culprit? Decades of stagnant wages. Year after year, workers have been expected to do more with less, while those in leadership positions have enjoyed increasing salaries and bonuses. The decline of unions has left workers with less bargaining power, and today, only 10% of the U.S. workforce is unionized. This imbalance of power makes it difficult for individual workers to negotiate better wages.

And this is the part most people miss: collective action is the key to change. Starting a union may seem daunting, but there are resources available to help workers organize. Successful unionization efforts, from Volkswagen factories to media companies, show that when workers unite, they can win. By coming together, workers can negotiate better wages and benefits, making those unaffordable new cars a reality for more Americans.

So, while the car industry may not be the sole cause of the affordability crisis, it's clear that addressing income inequality and empowering workers through collective bargaining could be the solution. What do you think? Is the car industry doing enough to make new cars affordable, or is it time for a broader societal shift in how we value and compensate labor?