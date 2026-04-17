Why 51% of Europeans Avoid Public Transport: A Country-by-Country Breakdown (2026)

Public transport usage in the European Union: A closer look at the numbers

The recent data on public transport usage in the EU reveals some interesting trends and insights. While it's no surprise that many people opt for private transportation, the extent of non-usage is quite striking. Here's a deeper dive into the numbers and what they imply.

The majority of EU citizens don't use public transport

The most striking statistic is that 51% of people didn't use public transport in 2024. This is a significant proportion, indicating a strong preference for private modes of transportation. What's particularly fascinating is that this number is even higher in some EU countries. Cyprus, for example, has the highest rate of non-usage at 85%, followed by Italy (68.0%), Portugal (67.8%), France (65.1%), Slovenia (61.6%), and Greece (61.3%). These figures suggest a strong cultural or infrastructural preference for private vehicles in these regions.

Luxembourg leads in weekly public transport usage

On the flip side, Luxembourg stands out as an exception. Only 15.7% of its population didn't use public transport in 2024, the lowest rate in the EU. This is interesting because it suggests a well-developed public transport system that effectively serves the needs of its citizens. Luxembourg is followed by Latvia (19.2%) and Estonia (26.6%), indicating a trend towards higher public transport usage in countries with more comprehensive and efficient public transportation networks.

Implications and insights

These numbers raise several important questions. Why do so many people in certain countries prefer private transportation? Is it a matter of affordability, convenience, or cultural norms? The answer likely lies in a combination of factors. For instance, in countries with dense urban populations and well-connected public transport networks, the convenience and cost-effectiveness of public transport may be more appealing. Conversely, in regions with less developed infrastructure or where private vehicles are more affordable, the preference for personal cars or motorcycles is likely stronger.

A deeper question

This data also highlights the importance of investing in public transportation. Governments and urban planners need to consider the reasons behind these usage patterns. Are there barriers to accessing public transport, such as limited routes or inconvenient schedules? Addressing these issues could encourage more people to choose public transportation, potentially reducing traffic congestion and environmental impact.

In conclusion, the public transport usage statistics in the EU provide valuable insights into the transportation preferences of its citizens. They underscore the need for a nuanced understanding of the factors influencing these choices and the potential benefits of investing in and improving public transportation systems.