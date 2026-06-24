Who Will Win the Patriots' Third-String Running Back Job? (2026)

The New England Patriots' running back situation is a fascinating one, especially with the recent revelation that the team's third-string running back will likely handle kick return duties. This is a strategic move that could have significant implications for the team's overall performance and strategy. In my opinion, this is a smart decision by the Patriots, as it allows them to maximize the potential of their players while also providing a unique opportunity for the third-string running back to shine.

The battle for the third-string running back job is intense, with Terrell Jennings, Jam Miller, and Lan Larison all in the running. Evan Lazar, a Patriots insider, believes that the job will likely go to the best kick returner, and I couldn't agree more. The fact that the Patriots didn't add a veteran back in free agency suggests that they are confident in the abilities of their current players.

One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of kickoff return upside. The Patriots have used their third-string running back as a returner in the past, and it's likely that whoever wins the job will be expected to do the same. This means that showing well in kickoff return duties could be the deciding factor in the competition.

Terrell Jennings has NFL experience, which gives him a leg up, but the Patriots also used a seventh-round pick on Miller, suggesting that they want to give him a good look. From my perspective, this is a smart move, as it allows the team to evaluate Miller's potential while also providing a backup plan if Jennings doesn't perform as expected.

The Patriots' decision to focus on kick returners as their third-string running backs is an interesting one. It raises a deeper question about the team's strategy and priorities. Are they prioritizing speed and agility over traditional running back skills? Or is it simply a matter of maximizing the potential of their current roster?

In my opinion, the Patriots' decision to focus on kick returners as their third-string running backs is a smart one. It allows them to add depth to their roster while also providing a unique opportunity for their players to shine. The fact that Jennings has NFL experience gives him an edge, but the Patriots' decision to use a seventh-round pick on Miller suggests that they are confident in his potential.

Overall, the Patriots' running back situation is a fascinating one, and I'm excited to see how it unfolds. The team's decision to focus on kick returners as their third-string running backs is a smart one, and I'm sure it will have significant implications for their overall performance and strategy.