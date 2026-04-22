Who Will Coach Wales in the Six Nations? A Look at the Options (2026)

Welsh rugby is in turmoil, and the scars of that humiliating 73-0 defeat to South Africa still feel raw, even as the Six Nations looms just 32 days away. But here's where it gets intriguing: despite the chaos, Wales is quietly assembling its coaching team for the upcoming tournament, with names expected to be announced imminently.

The clock is ticking, and with the squad announcement just two weeks away, the coaching lineup is likely to be revealed simultaneously. Steve Tandy, Matt Sherratt, and Danny Wilson are the only permanent fixtures on the coaching staff, leaving several key roles to be filled. This situation isn't new; in the autumn, Dragons coaches Rhys Patchell and Dan Lydiate, along with Ospreys' Duncan Jones, stepped in on short-term secondments. Patchell oversaw kicking, Lydiate assisted Tandy with defense, and Jones took charge of the scrum.

Given the time constraints, it's hard to imagine Wales not turning to this trio again. And this is the part most people miss: while Patchell and Lydiate are early in their coaching careers, having only recently retired from playing, they've already impressed. Patchell, in particular, has been earmarked as a future coaching talent by former teammates. However, their lack of experience could be a double-edged sword, especially in high-pressure situations like the Six Nations.

The coaching carousel in Wales has been in overdrive since 2025, a year that began with Warren Gatland at the helm, only to see him depart mid-Six Nations. His assistants followed suit throughout the year, leaving Neil Jenkins as the sole remaining WRU skills coach. Interim coach Sherratt, along with Adam Jones, T. Rhys Thomas, Gethin Jenkins, and Leigh Halfpenny, all pitched in during this turbulent period.

Here's the controversial bit: while Jones and Thomas seem unlikely to leave their struggling clubs (Harlequins and Gloucester, respectively) for short-term roles with Wales, Jones has long been viewed as a potential long-term coaching asset for the national team. He's made no secret of his desire for the role. Gethin Jenkins, who handled defense for Wales in Japan last summer, and Ospreys head coach Mark Jones are also names that have surfaced, though Jones prioritized his club commitments.

Halfpenny, currently juggling coaching and playing for Cardiff, could be an option, but his availability is questionable. Beyond these names, the pool of obvious contenders from the regions appears shallow. Wales seems poised to repeat its autumn strategy, opting for short-term appointments. This approach raises questions: is this a sustainable model, or does it undermine the team's long-term development? What do you think? Is Wales making the right call, or should they prioritize long-term coaching stability over quick fixes?