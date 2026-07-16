Who Will Be the Nationals' Closer in 2026? Breaking Down the Top Candidates (2026)

The Nationals' Closer Options: A Deep Dive

The Nationals' bullpen is in a state of flux, with the recent trade of Jose A. Ferrer for Harry Ford leaving a void that needs to be filled. With a new general manager and a first-time skipper at the helm, the team is in a unique position to unearth a stud reliever from a mix of arms. But who could be the closer-in-waiting?

But here's where it gets controversial... The Nationals ranked dead last in bullpen ERA by a significant margin in 2025. The team was 0.4 runs worse than the next-closest team (Colorado). Washington has been able to rely on Kyle Finnegan for the past few seasons, but his trade to Detroit left a void that needs to be filled. The rebuilding club is unlikely to pursue an impact reliever in free agency, so if they make a move, it'll likely be finding a cheap veteran with closing experience in the hopes of flipping them at the trade deadline after a few months of decent production.

And this is the part most people miss... The Nationals have a few options to consider for the closer role, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Let's take a closer look at some of the top contenders, including Cole Henry, Clayton Beeter, PJ Poulin, Konnor Pilkington, Marquis Grissom Jr., and Brad Lord.

Cole Henry: The Fastball Specialist

After multiple years as one of the organization's top pitching prospects, Henry moved to a relief role in 2025. Persistent injury issues kept the 2020 second-round pick from putting it all together as a starter. Henry opened the season in the minors, but was quickly promoted to the big-league club. He slowly worked his way into a high-leverage role. The righty finished the season with 10 holds, which ranked behind only Ferrer. He also notched a pair of saves.

Henry has the fastball to be a closer. The 26-year-old's four-seamer sits in the mid-90s with well-above-average arm-side movement. The pitch held hitters to a .191 batting average and recorded a +4 Run Value. Henry's curveball is a decent complement, with its solid whiff rate and tight shape. As a former starter, Henry unsurprisingly used a deep pitch mix, but his sinker, cutter, and changeup were unremarkable. The key will be narrowing down an arsenal he can throw for strikes. Henry had a 13.3% walk rate, which ranked in the second percentile. He posted a miserable 85 Location+.

Clayton Beeter: The Strikeout Specialist

If the season started today, Beeter would likely draw the 9th-inning assignment. He finished just behind Henry with nine holds and also chipped in a save. Beeter closed the season with a save and five holds over his final seven appearances. Interim manager Miguel Cairo leaned on him when Ferrer faltered down the stretch. He’s another former starter who recently made the move to the bullpen. Beeter has the strikeout numbers of an elite reliever. After multiple minor league seasons with a strikeout rate above 35%, he’s continued to punch out hitters in the majors. Beeter has a 31.9% strikeout rate across 29 MLB innings over the past two years. It’s a straightforward repertoire, just an upper-90s fastball and a hard slider. Beeter’s slider had a massive 49.1% whiff rate last season. It was responsible for 29 of his 33 strikeouts. Beeter had a 2.97 xFIP with the Nats, so his 2.49 ERA seems somewhat legit. If there’s an internal option who could rack up 15 saves and be on the move in late July, it’s probably Beeter.

PJ Poulin and Konnor Pilkington: The Left-Handed Options

Washington only has two left-handed relievers on the 40-man roster, so while Poulin and Pilkington are locked into MLB roles, neither is likely to be reserved for the 9th inning. A free agent addition of the southpaw variety would probably be the only way for one of them to step into the gig. If that happens, there’s a route toward Poulin or Pilkington vying for the job. Poulin would be a non-traditional pick, even as lefties go. His heater barely cracks 90 mph, and he walks too many hitters for a soft-tosser. But, he did compile a 2.10 ERA across Double-A and Triple-A in Detroit’s system in 2024. He had multiple stops with big strikeout numbers, including a 33.7% strikeout rate with Triple-A Toledo before getting claimed by the Nats. Pilkington’s velocity jumped up in the Nats’ bullpen compared to his days as a starter with the Guardians. He was sitting above 94 mph as a reliever this past year. Pilkington missed bats at an above-average rate, but walked too many and was barreled too frequently.

Marquis Grissom Jr.: The Minor League Star

Grissom has steadily worked his way up Washington’s system, reaching Triple-A this past season. While he stumbled with Rochester, there’s enough of a minor league track record to believe Grissom could make an impact with the big-league club. He posted a 2.21 ERA across two minor league levels in 2024. That earned Grissom an invite to MLB Spring Training in 2025. He also played in the Futures Game this past year, where he went up against his dad (who was managing the AL team). Grissom has totaled 27 saves in the minors over the past three seasons. The fact that he isn’t on the 40-man roster hurts his chances, but the club doesn’t have many obvious impact relievers in the minors.

Brad Lord: The Versatile Reliever

A team bereft of reliable starters outside of MacKenzie Gore probably can’t afford to keep Lord in the bullpen, though his stuff is enticing there. Lord scooped up seven holds in a hybrid role last season. He was sitting at 96 mph at times as a reliever. Lord put together a two-month stretch from mid-May to mid-July with a 2.70 ERA and a 23.5% strikeout rate over 26 relief appearances. He doesn’t have a clear answer for lefties (which will be a problem as a starter), but the fastball/sinker/slider combo could play with the velocity bump out of the bullpen.

The Bottom Line

The Nationals have a few options to consider for the closer role, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. The team will likely look for a cheap veteran with closing experience, but they may also consider internal options like Beeter, Henry, or even Poulin or Pilkington. The choice will depend on the team's priorities and the players' availability. So, who do you think should be the Nationals' closer? Let us know in the comments!