WHO South-East Asia: 15 Years Polio-Free - A Legacy of Public Health Progress (2026)

A remarkable milestone has been reached in the fight against polio, and it's time to celebrate and reflect on the incredible progress made. The WHO South-East Asia Region, home to a significant portion of the world's population, has now gone 15 years without a single case of wild poliovirus! This achievement is nothing short of extraordinary and serves as a powerful reminder of the impact we can have when we unite against a common health threat. But here's where it gets even more impressive: the legacy of this victory continues to drive broader public health improvements, benefiting communities far beyond just polio eradication.

In 2011, an 18-month-old girl in Howrah, West Bengal, India, became the last person to be paralyzed by wild poliovirus in the region. The swift and comprehensive response that followed ensured that this tragic case would be the last. Three years later, in 2014, the WHO South-East Asia Region was officially certified as polio-free, a momentous occasion that marked the beginning of a new era of public health progress.

Since then, the region has maintained its polio-free status while harnessing the innovations and lessons learned from the polio program. Over 50,000 stool samples were collected and tested across the region in 2025, demonstrating the commitment to maintaining high standards of surveillance. Environmental surveillance is also being conducted at high-risk sites to detect any potential poliovirus transmission, adding an extra layer of protection.

The region's success in sustaining its polio-free status is a testament to the unwavering leadership of governments, the dedication of healthcare workers, and the strength of partnerships, including community engagement. Dr. Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge of the WHO South-East Asia Region, emphasizes the importance of these factors, stating that "this extraordinary achievement demonstrates what can be accomplished and sustained through collective efforts."

But the impact of the polio program goes beyond just eradicating a single disease. Member countries have utilized the knowledge and systems gained from polio eradication to strengthen routine immunization, advance measles and rubella elimination, enhance public health laboratory capacities, and improve emergency preparedness. These efforts have been instrumental in expanding immunization coverage, reaching underserved communities, and closing immunity gaps.

Furthermore, the region has made significant progress in combating other vaccine-preventable diseases. The introduction and scale-up of vaccines against various illnesses, such as pneumococcal disease, rotavirus, hepatitis B, Japanese encephalitis, typhoid, and human papillomavirus, have contributed to reducing mortality rates and long-term disease burden. The elimination of maternal and neonatal tetanus has also been sustained, showcasing the region's commitment to comprehensive public health.

However, as long as polio exists anywhere in the world, the risk of importation remains. Countries must continue to prioritize high immunization coverage, maintain sensitive surveillance systems, and ensure rapid response capabilities not only for polio but also for other vaccine-preventable diseases. The Officer-in-Charge emphasizes the need for sustained efforts to protect the hard-won gains made so far.

Dr. Boehme highlights the significance of this journey, stating, "The path from polio endemicity to sustained polio-free status proves that ambitious public health goals are indeed achievable." She adds, "WHO remains dedicated to supporting countries in protecting every child through robust routine immunization systems and advancing disease elimination across the region."

The polio legacy continues to inspire and drive public health advancements, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals. It serves as a powerful reminder that when we come together with a shared vision and unwavering determination, we can achieve extraordinary feats and create a healthier future for all.