Who's the Most Handsome '97-Liner K-Pop Idol? (Fan Poll & Visual Kings) (2026)

Unveiling the Ultimate 97-Liner Heartthrob: A K-Pop Fan's Dilemma

The year 1997 was a golden era for K-Pop, birthing a crop of incredibly talented and visually stunning male idols. But amidst this sea of perfection, who reigns supreme as the most handsome '97-liner? That's the burning question on every K-Pop fan's mind.

The Contenders:

[Name 1]: With his chiseled features and captivating stage presence, [Name 1] has become a fan favorite. His unique style and powerful vocals have earned him a dedicated following.

[Name 2]: Known for his intense gaze and charismatic personality, [Name 2] is a force to be reckoned with. His ability to convey emotion through his performances has made him a standout.

[Name 3]: This idol's natural charm and undeniable good looks have made him a social media sensation. His versatility in both singing and acting has kept fans enthralled.

The Debate:

The beauty of this generation lies in its diversity. While each idol brings their own unique appeal, the choice of the most handsome is purely subjective. Some may favor the rugged charm of [Name 1], while others might be drawn to the intense allure of [Name 2] or the all-around charisma of [Name 3].

Your Voice Matters:

Who do you think deserves the title of the most handsome '97-liner? Cast your vote and share your reasoning on our social media platforms. Remember, in the world of K-Pop, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Let the debate rage on and join the conversation! Who will emerge as the ultimate winner in this battle of the beautiful?