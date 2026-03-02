WHO's Executive Board: Immunization Agenda 2030 Review and Global Health Priorities (2026)

The WHO Executive Board's 158th session brought attention to a critical issue: the ongoing relevance and progress of Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030). This agenda aims to ensure that everyone, everywhere, has access to life-saving vaccinations. But here's where it gets controversial: with shifting global health dynamics and financing challenges, how can we ensure this vision is realized?

Member States discussed the need for a refocused approach to IA2030, emphasizing equity and reaching zero-dose and under-immunized children, especially in fragile and remote areas. They highlighted the importance of integration, advocating for immunization to be an integral part of primary healthcare, universal coverage, and national budgets. A life-course approach to vaccination was stressed, ensuring people of all ages receive the necessary vaccines.

With declining finances, Member States supported a shift in IA2030 activities, prioritizing surveillance, outbreak response, and demand generation. The replenishment of the Contingency Fund for Emergencies was called for, to respond to emergencies worldwide, including through vaccination campaigns and disease surveillance. Misinformation and vaccine hesitancy were key concerns, with Member States urging stronger risk communication and community engagement to build trust.

Improved data and accountability were also emphasized. Delegates requested better subnational data, investment in digital systems, and stronger mechanisms to track progress. Country ownership was underscored as essential for long-term success, with IA2030 aligned with national plans and sustainable financing pathways.

Looking ahead, Member States stressed the need for sharper focus and stronger action from WHO and its partners. They asked WHO to provide clear guidance for the second half of the IA2030 decade, ensuring limited resources are directed effectively. The IA2030 mid-term review will be a crucial discussion point at the seventy-ninth World Health Assembly in May 2026.

Additionally, discussions on the End TB Strategy and Polio Eradication Strategy highlighted the need for sustained commitment and financing. Member States warned of the world's current trajectory, off-track to meet End TB milestones, and called for stronger integration of TB services into primary care, equitable access, and innovation in diagnostics and treatments.

While progress in interrupting wild poliovirus transmission is welcomed, Member States stressed the need for intensified efforts to reach zero-dose and mobile populations. They emphasized trust-building, strong routine immunization, surveillance, and partner collaboration. The extension of the Polio Eradication Strategy to 2029 and the integration of polio assets into broader health systems were supported for long-term resilience.

