Who is Nick Shirley? 23-Year-Old MAGA Journalist Behind Viral Minnesota Fraud Video (2026)

Nick Shirley, a 23-year-old journalist, has taken the internet by storm with his viral video about alleged fraud in Minnesota's federally funded facilities. In just a week, he's gone from relative obscurity to gaining hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of views, thanks to the support of influential figures like Elon Musk, Vice President JD Vance, and FBI Director Kash Patel. The video, which showcases Shirley and a Minnesota activist investigating daycares without children, has become a focal point for those on the right who believe in widespread government assistance fraud within the Somali community.

Shirley's sudden rise to fame is a testament to the power of social media and the current media landscape. With his video amassing over 116 million views on X and 1.6 million views on YouTube, he's achieved success that many traditional newsrooms would envy. However, this isn't his first foray into content creation. Initially, Shirley's YouTube channel featured shock content and pranks, including a video of him flying to New York without parental consent and a TikTok prank where he tricked users into auditioning for a Justin Bieber music video.

It wasn't until he shifted his focus to political issues that Shirley truly took off. In 2021, he announced his intention to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chile, but his return to YouTube was marked by a new format centered on political investigations. His videos on illegal immigration at the border gained significant traction, with one video surpassing 1 million views. However, it was his investigation into the NYC Migrant Crisis that propelled him into the spotlight, amassing over 4.3 million views and attracting 1.21 million subscribers to his channel.

By 2025, Shirley had become a prominent figure in the MAGA universe, invited to speak at the White House about Antifa. His video in Minnesota, posted on a typically quiet day, has sparked a heated debate. While it has received attention from conservative figures and gained millions of views, it's not the first time the issue of fraud in Minnesota has been reported. News outlets like KSTP Channel 5 and CBS News have been covering similar stories for months, with KSTP reporting on 62 active investigations involving federally funded child care centers and CBS News exposing how fraudsters in Minnesota spent millions intended for hungry kids on luxury items.

Despite the controversy, Shirley's video has brought attention to a serious issue, and his rise to fame showcases the impact of the right figure with the right following in today's media environment. As the story continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Shirley's influence will shape public perception and whether his viral success will lead to lasting change.