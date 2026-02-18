White Sox Sign Lucas Sims To Minor League Deal (2026)

The Chicago White Sox are shaking up their roster with a surprising move! They've signed Lucas Sims, a 31-year-old right-handed pitcher, to a minor league deal, as reported by James Fegan of Sox Machine. But is this a risky bet or a hidden gem?

Sims' recent performance raises some eyebrows. In 2025, he started with the Nationals but was released after a mere 19 appearances. His command seemed to vanish in D.C., resulting in a shocking 18 runs allowed in just 12 1/3 innings. A high walk rate of 19.4% and an alarming seven hit batters contributed to his struggles. And it wasn't just bad luck; he threw three wild pitches, too.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Sims then signed with the Phillies' minor league team, yet his control issues persisted. His walk rate remained high at 18.6%, and he hit nine more batters in Triple-A. It's a concerning trend, but there's more to the story.

Before 2025, Sims had a solid four-year stretch from 2020 to 2024. During this period, he pitched for the Reds and Red Sox, maintaining a respectable 3.89 ERA and an impressive 29.4% strikeout rate over 189 2/3 innings. While command was a minor issue then (13% walk rate), it wasn't nearly as problematic as his recent outings.

Despite his 2025 struggles, Sims remained healthy, avoiding any injury lists. His fastball velocity was consistent, even slightly higher than his previous seasons, averaging 94.9 mph in the majors and 93.8 mph in Triple-A. But the question remains: Can he regain control?

The White Sox bullpen is already shaping up with the recent signing of Seranthony Dominguez to a substantial contract. With other right-handers like Jordan Leasure and Grant Taylor also in the mix, the competition for spots is fierce. Meanwhile, Mike Vasil and Tyler Gilbert are poised for swing roles after impressive performances in 2025, especially Gilbert, who's out of minor league options.

The remaining bullpen spots are wide open, with Rule 5 picks Alexander Alberto and Jedixson Paez on the 40-man roster. Sims will compete with other non-roster invitees like Ryan Borucki and Tyson Miller for a spot. And this is the part most people miss: Sims' experience and potential could be a game-changer if he can find his rhythm again.

So, what's your take? Is Sims a worthy addition to the White Sox, or is his recent form too concerning to overlook? Share your thoughts in the comments below!