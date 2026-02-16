White Sox Lineup: Acuna in Center Field, 7th in the Order (2026)

The Chicago White Sox’s 2026 lineup is raising more than a few eyebrows, and it’s not just because of their bold moves. After trading away star center fielder Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets, the White Sox are left with a glaring hole in their outfield—and their solution might leave fans scratching their heads. According to FanGraphs’ Roster Resource, the team is pinning their hopes on Luisangel Acuna to fill that void. But here’s where it gets controversial: Acuna, a player who struggled to make an impact at the plate last season, is not only slated to play center field but also bat seventh in the lineup. Yes, you read that right—a player with virtually no power numbers is being handed a spot that traditionally belongs to someone who can drive in runs. And this is the part most people miss: Acuna’s placement ahead of players like Edgar Quero and Brooks Baldwin, who outperformed him in OPS last year, suggests the White Sox are betting big on his brief hot streak in the Venezuelan Winter League. Is this a stroke of genius or a desperate gamble? Let’s dig deeper.

Acuna’s role in the lineup is particularly puzzling when you consider the talent around him. Batting just one spot behind Munetaka Murakami—a player once dubbed the 'Japanese Babe Ruth'—feels almost comical. Murakami, who signed a modest two-year, $34 million deal instead of the rumored $200+ million contract, is now paired with a hitter who managed just one extra-base hit after May last season. Does this make Acuna the 'Dominican Lou Gehrig'? Probably not. But it does raise questions about the White Sox’s strategy. Are they overestimating Acuna’s potential, or is there something we’re all missing?

Here’s the kicker: While Acuna showed promise early in 2025, earning NL Rookie of the Year honors for April and hitting .313 by early May, his performance plummeted afterward. By the end of the season, he had just one double to his name after May 4th. Yet, the White Sox seem convinced he’s their guy. Is this a case of wishful thinking, or could Acuna surprise us all? What do you think? Is the White Sox’s faith in Acuna justified, or are they setting themselves up for disappointment? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments—this is one debate you won’t want to miss.